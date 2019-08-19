Deco talks to stars of ‘Angel Has Fallen’ ahead of film’s release

In “Angel Has Fallen,” Gerard Butler plays a Secret Service agent accused of plotting to kill the president. He does what any innocent man would do — fight to clear his name. Deco talked to the stars about the new action-thriller.

Reporter: “The president’s top guardian angel has fallen.”

Gerard Butler (as Mike Banning): “Can’t you see that I’m being set up?”

“Angel Has Fallen” is the third installment in the “Fallen” franchise.

Series star Gerard Butler, who plays presidential protector Mike Banning, says this time around, it’s not just the explosions and guns that matter most.

Gerard Butler: “It’s really this fugitive-style journey of a guy, who we know and love, now in the most peril from both the outside and the inside that he’s ever been on.”

Morgan Freeman is President Allan Trumbull, who barely escapes an assassination attempt with help from Banning, his long-time protector.

Gerard Butler (as Mike Banning): “Sir, I got you. We’re going under. Dive deep.”

He’s no spring chicken, but Morgan told Deco he knew he could handle the physical demands of the role.

Morgan Freeman: “I can run, so…”

But this role requires more than that.

We asked Freeman if playing the American president comes with its own kind of pressure.

His answer was worthy of a polished politician.

Morgan Freeman: “It might, but I wouldn’t say it does. How’s that for an answer?”

Jada Pinkett-Smith plays Helen Thompson, the FBI agent building the case against Banning.

Jada Pinkett-Smith (as Helen Thompson): “Your whole team is dead except you. You had this perfectly planned.”

Jada’s character plays things by the book until she starts to doubt the evidence.

Jada Pinkett-Smith: “She knew that it wasn’t what it was seeming to be, and so she was gonna go all out and get to the bottom of it no matter what.”

Finding out the truth was the most fun for Jada.

Jada Pinkett-Smith: “Just having the opportunity to chase down Mike Banning for being *laughs* attempting to assassinate the President of the United States excited me.”

“Angel Has Fallen” hits theaters this weekend.

Character (in “Angel Has Fallen”): “You can’t hide from us.”

Gerard Butler (as Mike Banning): “Don’t worry about finding me. I’ll find you.”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.