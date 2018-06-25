You might find this hard to believe, but Jeff Goldblum is an interesting guy. He’s interesting — and he knows his fashion. Deco’s Lynn Martinez was hanging out with Jeff recently in Hawaii to talk to him about “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” — or at least she tried.
Jeff Goldblum (as Ian Malcolm): “These creatures were here before us.”
In “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” Jeff Goldblum is back as the voice of reason.
Jeff Goldblum (as Ian Malcolm): “Life cannot be contained. Life breaks free.”
In the mountains of Hawaii, where they shot the movie, we chatted about everything except Hawaii — and I’m still not sure how the conversation turned toward me.
Jeff Goldblum: “From?”
Lynn Martinez: “Miami, Deco Drive.”
Jeff Goldblum: “Miami? (begins musicalizing Latin music)
Lynn Martinez: “So, Jeff…”
Come on, Jeff. Enough about me. Let’s talk “Jurassic.”
Jeff Goldblum: “A pop of red here, a pop of red there.”
Yeah, we’re both wearing white in the jungle.
Jeff Goldblum: “Great minds think alike. What does that mean?”
Lynn Martinez: “It means I’m weird, and I suppose you are, too.”
Jeff Goldblum: “Weird in the best way.”
Well, this might sound weird, too, but what really struck me about “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” was the cinematography.
Jeff Goldblum: “What’s my middle name? Do you know?”
Lynn Martinez: “Jeez, I should know, [expletive].”
Jeff Goldblum: “My middle name is Lynn, and you’re Lynn Martinez.”
Look, Jeff, if you don’t talk to me about the movie, I’m gonna stop smiling.
Jeff Goldblum: “I do have a very strong connection to ‘Jurassic Park’ and ‘World.'”
Lynn Martinez: “Makes your eyes roll in the back of your head, I see.”
Jeff Goldblum: “It does. It fills me with ecstasy.”
Filming this beast brought up his own fears.
Lynn Martinez: “What are you afraid of?”
Jeff Goldblum: “I don’t like a snake. I don’t wanna see a snake, I don’t wanna see a rattlesnake. That’s what I’m scared of. What are you scared of?”
Lynn Martinez: “Being late, and I’m scared of cockroaches.”
Jeff Goldblum: “I don’t like a cockroach, and I’m frightened of being late, yes.”
Don’t be late to this movie — or you could be extinct.
Lynn Martinez: “Thank you, Jeff Lynn Goldblum.”
Jeff Goldblum: “Thank you, Lynn.”
A compelling interview — sealed with a selfie.
“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” is out in theaters.
