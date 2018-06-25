You might find this hard to believe, but Jeff Goldblum is an interesting guy. He’s interesting — and he knows his fashion. Deco’s Lynn Martinez was hanging out with Jeff recently in Hawaii to talk to him about “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” — or at least she tried.

Jeff Goldblum (as Ian Malcolm): “These creatures were here before us.”

In “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” Jeff Goldblum is back as the voice of reason.

Jeff Goldblum (as Ian Malcolm): “Life cannot be contained. Life breaks free.”

In the mountains of Hawaii, where they shot the movie, we chatted about everything except Hawaii — and I’m still not sure how the conversation turned toward me.

Jeff Goldblum: “From?”

Lynn Martinez: “Miami, Deco Drive.”

Jeff Goldblum: “Miami? (begins musicalizing Latin music)

Lynn Martinez: “So, Jeff…”

Come on, Jeff. Enough about me. Let’s talk “Jurassic.”

Jeff Goldblum: “A pop of red here, a pop of red there.”

Yeah, we’re both wearing white in the jungle.

Jeff Goldblum: “Great minds think alike. What does that mean?”

Lynn Martinez: “It means I’m weird, and I suppose you are, too.”

Jeff Goldblum: “Weird in the best way.”

Well, this might sound weird, too, but what really struck me about “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” was the cinematography.

Jeff Goldblum: “What’s my middle name? Do you know?”

Lynn Martinez: “Jeez, I should know, [expletive].”

Jeff Goldblum: “My middle name is Lynn, and you’re Lynn Martinez.”

Look, Jeff, if you don’t talk to me about the movie, I’m gonna stop smiling.

Jeff Goldblum: “I do have a very strong connection to ‘Jurassic Park’ and ‘World.'”

Lynn Martinez: “Makes your eyes roll in the back of your head, I see.”

Jeff Goldblum: “It does. It fills me with ecstasy.”

Filming this beast brought up his own fears.

Lynn Martinez: “What are you afraid of?”

Jeff Goldblum: “I don’t like a snake. I don’t wanna see a snake, I don’t wanna see a rattlesnake. That’s what I’m scared of. What are you scared of?”

Lynn Martinez: “Being late, and I’m scared of cockroaches.”

Jeff Goldblum: “I don’t like a cockroach, and I’m frightened of being late, yes.”

Don’t be late to this movie — or you could be extinct.

Lynn Martinez: “Thank you, Jeff Lynn Goldblum.”

Jeff Goldblum: “Thank you, Lynn.”

A compelling interview — sealed with a selfie.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” is out in theaters.

