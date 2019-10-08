Deco takes a sneak peek at the latest film in ‘The Addams Family’ saga

TGIW — Thank God It’s Wednesday — even though it’s only Tuesday! That’s because Wednesday and the rest of the Addams family are back in a new movie. The creepy, cooky and all together ooky Alex Miranda is here with a look.

I’m still obsessed with Christina Ricci’s performance in the 1991 version.

Iconic!

But this is a whole new chapter in “The Addams Family” saga.

I mean, for one, they moved to New Jersey.

Charlize Theron (as voice of Morticia Addams): “What a lovely morning!”

It’s America’s weirdest, freakiest family.

Charlize Theron (as voice of Morticia Addams): “Pugsley don’t drink it all. This gentleman wants some, too.”

You might even call them one of our favorites, too.

Charlize Theron (as voice of Morticia Addams): “Strange. There’s usually a murderous clown attached to the other end of these.”

“The Addams Family” is being resurrected this month, appropriately, and that means more of that palpable chemistry between Gomez and Morticia.

Charlize Theron (as voice of Morticia Addams): “It’s hideous.”

Oscar Isaac (as Gomez Addams): “It’s horrible.”

Gomez Addams and Morticia Addams (together): “It’s home.”

Oscar Issac plays Gomez opposite Charlize Theron.

Oscar Isaac: “He is infatuated with her. Every hour, his love for her grows, and she can do no wrong.”

Charlize Theron: “Morticia and Gomez are just meant for each other, and there’s no denying it, and it just works.”

Allison Janney (as voice of Margaux Needler): “These people are monsters. They’ll ruin the neighborhood.”

And it’s the kind of love Allison Janney — who voices control freak Margaux Needler — says she’s been searching for her whole life.

Allison Janney: “I thought if that’s married life, I want that. He adores her, and the family, they all adore each other.”

And although this animated movie is gonna spook audiences on Friday, we have to admit we can’t wait for Wednesday.

Chloe Grace Moretz (as voice of Wednesday Addams): “How I wish something would liven up this already tedious day. Thanks for trying, Ichabod.”

Chloe Grace Moretz was poked to voice the iconic, emotionless, yet somehow loveable character.

Chloe Grace Moretz: “She’s a teenager, and she wants to make her mom mad a little bit and push the boundaries and find her own sense of freedom.”

Despite that, no matter how many knives they throw at each other, this is a family that sticks together.

Charlize Theron: “They will always be Addams, and they take pride in that, and they have never tried to change themselves for anybody.”

“The Addams Family” crawls into theaters Friday.

Christina Aguilera recorded a new song called “Haunted Heart” for the soundtrack, and Snoop Dogg plays cousin It, which is awesome!

