Deco takes a deep dive into Guy Fieri’s new restaurant in Aventura Mall

Guy Fieri is known for his wild blond hair and his love of food. The TV chef travels the country finding the best restaurants, and now he’s brought one of his own restaurants right here to South Florida.

Miami is now Flavortown thanks to Chicken Guy! in the Aventura Mall.

Guy Fieri: “At Chicken Guy!, it’s all about real food for real people. You’re gonna love it.”

The guy behind this fine feathered concept is…

Guy Fieri: “Hey, I’m Chef Guy Fieri. Here is the whole idea about Chicken Guy! Everybody loves chicken tenders, right? Well, we have them fried, and we’ve got them grilled.”

It’s a restaurant where the bird is the word, and it’s at the center of the menu.

Guy Fieri: “What we are making here is a fantastic chicken tender. We are talking about a never frozen, antibiotic free, brined, hand pound and breaded in-house. Pressure fry it. That’s really super critical making sure we get a great fry a great crisp and not oily.

Once the tenders are perfect, you can get them plain, or put them on top of super creamy mac and cheese with bacon or…

Guy Fieri: “You can get the tenders on the sandwich. You can get them on the salad.”

And the thing that puts the tenders over the top, you get to be the sauce boss.

Guy Fieri: “And you want to talk about sauces — 22 handmade, scratch-made sauces here at Chicken Guy! that pair up perfectly. This is your chicken tender.”

Dunk a tender in wasabi honey and bourbon brown sugar barbecue, or mix a tender in the ranchero and mojo, and if you are daring, go for them all.

Guy Fieri: “How about the special sauce? How about the donkey sauce? Buffalo sauce, blue cheese, buttermilk ranch, lemon pepper, wasabi honey, curry mayo, teriyaki, garlic Parmesan. Did we miss any?”

When it comes to saucing a sandwich, you can do it yourself or check out their signature sandwiches.

They’ve got one that’s got their special sauce, potato chips, coleslaw, and it’s topped with barbecue sauce.

Samantha Barrio, customer: “I think it’s great. I love the chicken. It has very good flavor, has lots of sauces to choose from, which makes it diverse, makes it more interesting.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Chicken Guy!

Aventura Mall

19565 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 2946

Miami, FL 33180

305-428-2444

chickenguy.com/

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.