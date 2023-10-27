(WSVN) - Halloween is almost here and there’s no shortage of things going bump in the night. Even here at the Deco studios, where Shireen Sandoval and Lynn Martinez decided to stay late one eerie evening.

Watch as they encounter a spine-tingling surprise when Ghostface himself makes a chilling appearance, but with a twist – it’s none other than our very own Belkys Nerey!

Don’t miss this hair-raising encounter as Halloween creeps closer and closer.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.