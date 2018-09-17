Deco speaks with park employee who gives alligators special spa scrub

If you’ve got thick, flaky skin, there’s nothing like a deep exfoliating scrub. And it’s not just humans enjoying the benefits. Some lucky swamp dwellers are living the spa life at Everglades Holiday Park.

If you want to experience the Everglades, there’s no better place than Everglades Holiday Park.

The Broward attraction offers airboat rides, animal encounters and oh yeah — lots and lots of gators.

Ashley Correa, Everglades Holiday Park: “It’s wonderful to go out on the boat and see gators. When you get back here, you’ll see about 18 gators inside this pit.”

One of the people taking care of these reptile residents is Gabby Scampone.

If she looks familiar, you might have seen this video on the Internet.

That’s Gabby giving the park’s biggest gator a little spa treatment.

Gabby Scampone, caretaker: “So that’s something I do every day; either with a little handheld broom, I scrub their back or with the larger gators, I use a big push broom.”

The scrubbing video blew up the Internet — and Gabby’s phone.

Gabby Scampone: “I woke up the next morning, I got 30 emails from every media channel, every viral website wanting to buy the rights to my video. My follower count went from 15K to like 60K in like three days.”

*touches gator*

Gabby Scampone: “He is really. Look, how dirty. That’s why I scrub him.”

Gabby’s not sure if the gators enjoy the treatment, but they don’t seem to mind.

Gabby Scampone: “I just like to make them look clean. There’s not really a reason or a purpose. I just like them to look clean. They don’t have feelings like a cat or a dog, but I sometimes think they enjoy it.”

We gotta ask: isn’t scrubbing a gator dangerous?

I mean, look at what happened in this 80s horror movie.

A gator totally ruined this wedding.

Gabby Scampone: “A lot of people think they’re brainless monsters and they’re not. Once they start to realize you’re not going to hurt them, they start to calm down. So a few of those gators I can lay on top of, can sit on top of, I can kiss on her face.”

If you’re thinking about boosting your followers with a video of your own, it’s probably not a good idea.

Gabby Scampone: “I don’t recommend you go brush wild alligators. It’s probably not going to end very well.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Everglades Holiday Park

21940 Griffin Rd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33332

(954) 434-8111

https://www.evergladesholidaypark.com/

