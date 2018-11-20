Deco speaks to cast of ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ about their first memory of the World Wide Web

The internet may not seem like a big deal to us anymore, but imagine discovering it again for the very first time. The characters in “Ralph Breaks the Internet” are going on an adventure throughout the World Wide Web. Deco flew to L.A. to sync up with the cast.

John C. Reilly (voiced as Ralph): “All we gotta do is find the part to fix your game! Everything goes back to the way it was!”

Sarah Silverman (voiced as Vanellope): “But where are we gonna find that?”

John C. Reilly (voiced as Ralph): “The internet!”

It sounds simple enough, but the movie is called “Ralph Breaks he Internet.”

John C. Reilly (voiced as Ralph): “Kid, I don’t think we’re in Litwak’s anymore.”

The sequel to “Wreck-It Ralph” finds Ralph and his bestie, Vanellope, leaving their arcade to explore the World Wide Web.

Ralph, aka John C. Reilly, told us how his first memory of the internet is thanks to his two writer friends.

John C. Reilly: “They started exchanging drafts of their script over the internet, not with graphics or anything. It was sort of very bare data looking stuff. I was like, ‘Wow, why don’t you just use a fax?'”

As for Sarah Silverman, who’s the voice of Vanellope…

Sarah Silverman: “The AOL login sound.” *mimics noise*

Classic.

And speaking of classic — the movie features every Disney princess together on the big screen for the first time ever.

Mandy Moore (voiced as Rapunzel): “Do people assume all your problems got solved because a big, strong man showed up?”

Sarah Silverman (voiced as Vanellope): “Yes! What is up with that?!”

This means Vanellope is officially a proper Disney princess, which means Sarah is too!

Sarah Silverman: “I just love that there’s this Disney princess who’s like a little Jewish girl with an attainable waist who wears comfortable clothes. This is very exciting for me.”

Naturally, Ralph goes viral during his internet journey, thanks to Yesss, voiced by Taraji P. Henson.

Taraji P. Henson (voiced as Yesss): “You are trending, and these are for you! Heart, heart, heart…”

But Yesss doesn’t warn Ralph to not read the online comments!

Taraji knows better, right?

Taraji P. Henson: “The comments section is almost like a drug. You have to be careful because even if all the comments are positive, you’ll keep going until you look for that one bad one. And it’s like c’mon, why am I here?”

No spoilers! But like we said, it’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” so we wanted to know what’s the most valuable thing John’s ever broken.

John C. Reilly: “My first guitar that I bought — a beautiful Martin guitar — I foolishly was keeping it on top of my piano. Someone walked by the piano and the guitar just went whoop, and then smash.”

There’s a happy ending to this story, though!

John C. Reilly: “We glued it back together, and I still use that guitar today.”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet” smashes into theaters Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.