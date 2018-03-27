Deco sits down with Steven Spielberg, stars of ‘Ready Player One’

Just one month after his best picture nomination for “The Post,” Steven Spielberg is back this Friday with another film that can only be described as a Steven Spielberg film — and you know exactly what we mean when we say that. I mean, he’s the guy who directed “Jaws,” “E.T.,” “Jurassic Park,” and the list goes on and on and on. Now, he’s turning the best-selling novel “Ready Player One” into a visual masterpiece for your eyeballs.

“Ready Player One” is set in the year 2045. Things in the real world are pretty bleak, so people put on goggles and live in a virtual reality world, called the OASIS.

When Chris sat down with Steven Spielberg and the stars of the movie in Los Angeles, Steven couldn’t wait to show off his socks!

Tye Sheridan: “I like those socks.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Thank you, they’re watermelon socks.”

Steven Spielberg: “Look at mine! We got kind of the same.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Steven, you’ve done it again — another masterpiece.”

Steven Spielberg: “Thank you, Chris.”

Chris Van Vliet: “And there’s this term that gets thrown around of Spielberg magic. When you’re making one of these films, do you see that magic in the lens?”

Steven Spielberg: “No, I don’t. When I’m working, it’s work. You know, the magic is basically a collaboration between all disciplines of these arts.”

Pretty much the whole world now interacts only in the OASIS — because it’s a place where they can be anyone they want to be. Sounds kind of familiar, doesn’t it?

Steven Spielberg: “Well, the OASIS is very similar to social media today. Any time you find you’ve lost your orientation, you forget where you are, you suddenly have taken yourself out of the real world, and you’ve put yourself into a kind of contemporary OASIS.”

“Ready Player One” isn’t just about living in the OASIS — the players are searching for a secret that will make one person filthy rich.

And that kind of money has an evil corporation trying to win it for themselves and take over the world. It’s up to the movie’s stars, who have the usernames Parzival and Artemis, to try to stop it.

“Ready Player One” hits theaters on Thursday.

