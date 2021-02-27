Deco, showbiz expert preview 78th Golden Globe Awards

We look forward to this every year: awards season! It’s so much fun watching celebrities shower themselves with praise … like what’s going to be happening this Sunday at the Golden Globes. Here’s a preview from Deco’s global correspondent and body piercing enthusiast, Alex Miranda.

Things are working a little bit differently in 2021, but the star power is just as big, the controversies are still there over certain nominations (“Emily in Paris”), and as you’ll see, there’s one snub we at Deco just can’t get over.

The Golden Globes are Sunday Night, but Fandango’s Nikki Novak tells Deco to expect things to be, well, all 2021 this year.

Alex: “The Golden Globes are going to be virtual. How do you think these award shows are adjusting, translating to this new medium?”

Nikki Novak, Fandango: “Tina and Amy are co-hosting from different ends of the countr. They’re not even going to be together, and they’re so good together. They’re so used to playing off of each other.”

Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler do have their work cut out for them, but so does the Hollywood Foreign Press.

Nikki Novak: “Best Picture [Drama], people are saying it’s between ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ and ‘Nomadland.'”

As far as a Comedy or Musical films…

Nikki Novak: “It looks like ‘Borat’ is the favorite, and ‘Hamilton’ may be the close second. I’m predicting it’s going to be ‘Hamilton.'”

Nikki says Best Actor is a shoo-in.

Nikki Novak: “I think we’re going to see Chadwick Boseman win for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.’ Obviously, the tragedy that happened last year with his passing.”

And for Actress, it’s a toss-up.

Nikki Novak: “You have Viola Davis, who’s the front-runner, but you also have Carey Mulligan for ‘Promising Young Woman,’ that people are saying could upset.”

Over on the TV side, though…

Nikki Novak: “For TV Drama, I really think this is going to be ‘The Crown’s’ year.”

Musical or Comedy could get funny.

Nikki Novak: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ won at the Emmys, and it is the front-runner. However, ‘Ted Lasso’ has such a following.”

Alex Miranda: “Do you think that ‘Emily in Paris’ was worthy of a nomination?”

Nikki Novak: “They’re not afraid to award something that people have generally liked. I always go back to years ago, when Julia Roberts was nominated for ‘Pretty Woman’ for an Oscar, and people kind of went, ‘What?'”

And speaking of…

Alex Miranda: “Did you find that anything got snubbed?”

Nikki Novak: “Lynn and Shireen did not get nominated. This, to me, was just such an omission on the part of the Hollywood Foreign Press.”

Clearly our pick for Best Picture-Perfect Co-Hosts.

Nikki Novak: “But I predict that next year, Lynn and Shireen will be co-hosting the Golden Globe Awards.”

Three women are nominated for Best Director his year: Regina King, Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell. It is the first time more than one woman has been nominated in the category.

