Deco reviews what celebs were up to this past decade

Shireen usually does a year in review but not this year. That’s because she’s doing a decade in review. From falling in love, breaking the law to sex scandals, Hollywood had it all.

The decade started with a major moxie. Beyoncé dominated the Grammys with six trophies — more than any female artist at the time.

In 2011, Prince William and Kate Middleton got married at Westminster Abbey in London.

Soulful diva, Amy Winehouse, died of alcohol poisoning in her London home. She was 27.

Adele’s “21” became the biggest selling album of 2011 and of the 21st century.

2012 started with a shock. At 48 years old, music icon Whitney Houston drowned in a hotel bathtub in Beverly Hills a day before the Grammys. Cocaine and heart disease were to blame.

Taylor Swift scored her first number one song, “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”

“Gangnam Style” became the first video to reach one billion views on YouTube.

In 2013, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their first child, Prince George.

Fast & Furious star Paul Walker tragically died in a car crash north of Los Angeles. He was 40.

At the start of 2014, Justin Bieber was arrested in Miami. The pop star was drag racing after a night out on the town. He pleaded guilty to careless driving and resisting arrest.

It was a big year for love.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got married in Italy. George Clooney wed human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin, and Brad Pitt and Angelia Jolie finally tied the knot, only to divorce a few years later.

Actor Robin Williams died at the age of 63. The Oscar winner was fighting a form of dementia when he committed suicide.

In 2015, 65-year old Bruce Jenner introduced Caitlyn Jenner to the world.

More than 50 women came forward accusing Bill Cosby of sexual misconduct. Eventually, America’s favorite dad was sentenced to prison for three to 10 years.

Charlie Sheen announced that he was HIV positive on national TV.

Leonardo DiCaprio won his elusive Oscar for his role in “The Revenant” in 2016.

In 2016, we also lost some bright shining stars: David Bowie, George Michael, Prince and Carrie Fisher.

After an envelope mix-up, the Academy Awards started 2017 off with an audible gasp.

“La La Land” was announced Best Picture. The actual winner was Miami’s own, “Moonlight.”

The #MeToo movement gained major momentum with a single tweet by actress Alyssa Milano, urging women to reply “Me Too” if sexually harassed or assaulted.

Harvey Weinstein was at the center of an exposé in the New York Times that uncovered decades of alleged sexual misconduct by the movie producer. Eventually, dozens of actresses and former employees came forward with accusations of sexual harassment, sexual assault, even rape.

Weinstein, who’s been in and out of court for the last two years and currently awaiting a criminal trial, maintains his innocence.

American actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot at Windsor Castle in the U.K. Markle, the first bi-racial British royal, bequeathed the title Duchess of Sussex.

While Meghan became a princess, the world lost the queen of soul. Aretha Franklin, 76, passed away from pancreatic cancer.

We also said good-bye to famed DJ Avicii and iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

A nationwide college admissions scandal broke called “Operation Varsity Blues.”

A total of 33 parents, including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, were accused of trying to bribe college officials to get their kids into top universities.

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was indicted with disorderly conduct for allegedly staging a fake hate crime against himself and filing a police report. The charges were later dropped.

A docu-series on R. Kelly launched an investigation into the singer’s sexual behavior involving underaged girls.

“Avengers: Endgame” became the highest grossing film of all time making billions at the box office.

Taylor Swift was named Artist of 2019 and of the decade at the American Music Awards.

One of our favorite entertainment stories of this decade? Our very own Belkys Nerey married her love Demetri Mouratis on Miami Beach.

Our very own Lynn Martinez got married at a surprise ceremony at sunset on New Year’s Day!

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.