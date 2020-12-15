Deco previews ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ ahead of Christmas Day release

We’ve got an good old fashioned superhero movie to look forward to! “Wonder Woman 1984” is almost here! Our favorite comic book villain, Alex Miranda, is telling us all about it. How’s your evil laugh, Alex?

The world fell in love with Gal Gadot in 2017’s “Wonder Woman,” and it’s not just because she saved the world, either, but in the highly anticipated sequel, you’re not just getting action and romance. You’re also getting Pop-Tarts?

The 1980s…

Chris Pine (as Steve Trevor): “You know what? I’m ready to go.”

Gal Gadot (as Diana Prince): “I think we can do better.”

Chris Pine (as Steve Trevor): “Parachute pants?”

Yup, that about sums it up, and it’s where we find DC’s Amazonian warrior princess in “Wonder Woman 1984.”

Chris Pine (as Steve Trevor): “The world needs you. You know what you need to do.”

Now, during the Cold War, Gal Gadot’s character fights media businessman Maxwell Lord and friend-turned-enemy Barbara Ann Minerva, and she says the action wasn’t only on screen!

Gal Gadot: “We had to build rigs that people aren’t using now because people are using CGI for all this stuff. We had an entire mall dressed like the ’80s just for ourselves. You can see that it’s all real.”

But, elephant in the room here, 1918 love interest Steve Trevor, played by Chris Pine, returns, even though we all thought he died in the last one?

Chris Pine: “Steve is just personally happy to be back with the love of his life, and also excited to be taking in all these great things like elevators and Pop-Tarts and toaster ovens.”

That’ll all be explained, promise, but fans are also pumped to watch Kristen Wiig transform from a socially-awkward scientist to villain cheetah!

Kristen Wiig: “When we meet Barbara, she’s very eager to belong, and no one is really paying attention to her. You can definitely dig deep, some of us not so deep, to feel those things.”

The 2017 version was a smash hit around the world, and Gal says it probably has something to do with the universal message.

Gal Gadot: “Wonder Woman stands for love and compassion and empathy and peace. Her biggest weapon and her biggest tool is her heart, and that’s why people like her so much. She’s good.”

“Wonder Woman 1984” hits theaters and HBO Max on Christmas Day.

