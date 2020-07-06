Deco previews this week’s Fox programming

We’re getting close to a daddy decision, and “Ultimate Tag” is more ultimaterr than ever. Here’s a look at what’s coming up this week on 7.

Jennifer Love Hewitt (as Maddie Kendall): “9-1-1 what’s your emergency?”

Tonight, it’s back-to-back classic episodes of first responder dramas “9-1-1” and spin-off “9-1-1: Lone Star.”

Gordon Ramsay: “Come on, blue team!”

Tomorrow, the summer of Gordon has a pizza challenge from “Hell’s Kitchen” season 17.

Then, on “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back,” chef gets Gronk’d up when he’s joined by special guest Fox NFL analyst Rob Gronkowski.

Wednesday, is an encore from “Masterchef” season 10.

The home cooks are sent to make a three course Italian meal.

That’s followed by an all new “Ultimate Tag” with competitors running, diving and tumbling through the obstacle course to win $10,000. You’re it!!!!

Thursday, stars get comfy to watch top TV moments of the week and share their reactions with you on “Celebrity Watch Party.”

Then, there’s no place like home as Kristy travels to the hometowns of the remaining three potential fathers-to-be on “Labor of Love,” and she’s going to narrow it down to the final two.

Friday is the action-packed over-the-top drama of “WWE Friday Night Smackdown.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.