Deco previews season 4 of ‘The Masked Singer’

Finally, some masks we’re not tired of. The new season of “The Masked Singer” is ready to rock, so who are the new celebs taking on the task of the mask? Who knows, but we can’t wait to find out.

Jenny McCarthy: “I think you’re wrong.”

Ken Jeong: “I think I’m right.”

Will Arnett: “I think it’s me.”

Jenny McCarthy: “This show just got weirder.”

You masked for it! You got it.

“The Masked Singer” is back for season four.

The costumes will dazzle. The contestants will astound.

Ken Jeong: “This is exceptional.”

The excitement, suspense and surprise that make “The Masked Singer” a must-watch are even bigger and better this season, and we’re not just saying that because it’s on Channel 7.

And get this, the judges are going to be joined by a virtual audience of “Masked Singer” super fans.

Robin Thicke is jazzed by the idea.

Robin Thicke: “There’s so much between the outfit and the personality and the voice that all comes together that fans vote for.”

COVID-19 has had a big effect on season four.

According to Ken Jeong, the judges and the performers have something in common this time around.

Ken Jeong: “Working in distinct zones and keeping, you know, and always wearing a mask, as the title of our show suggests.”

Ken has so much fun on the show.

Ken Jeong: “Drop the mic! You’re welcome.”

What it all comes down to? Figuring out enough clues to see if you can guess which celebrity performer is behind the mask.

When you do that, it’s a moment to remember.

Robin Thicke: “You know what? There was a couple that I called that I was proud of. Like, I caught Terry Bradshaw when he did this laugh.”

Robin nails it when it comes to football players.

Robin Thicke: “I caught Gronkowski right away from his dance moves. I knew from the sideline…”

Ken Jeong: “Or lack thereof.”

Robin Thicke: “Yeah or an interpretation of my life’s journey.”

Mask and you shall receive!

