Deco looks back at 2019’s entertainment highlights

So much entertainment, so little time, but we’ll try our best. Between movies, TV and music, 2019 had so much to offer. Tonight, we’re taking a look back at all of it. Or, you know, as much as we can.

It was a year of Disney domination. The mega studio — which, deep breath, already owned Lucasfilm, Marvel, and Pixar — completed its acquisition of 21st Century Fox. It also owned the box office, breaking its own yearly ticket sales record with more than $10 billion globally, which led by “Avengers: Endgame,” which made a worldwide record $2.8 billion.

In North America, Disney had six of the year’s seven top-grossing films, even before “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” hit theaters.

Disney also started its own streaming service, Disney Plus, which had more than $10 million subscribers within days of launching.

But it wasn’t the only new fighter in the streaming wars: Apple TV Plus also joined in on the fun to battle it out with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, on the standard TV side of things, HBO’s “Game of Thrones” ended its eighth and final season in classic “Thrones” style — with a lot of deaths and plenty of fan complaints.

Lizzo (singing): “You’re ‘posed to hold me down, but you’re holding me back, and that’s the sound of me not calling you back.”

The year’s breakout music star? Lizzo. The relentlessly positive singer, songwriter and rapper hit No. 1 on the Billboard chart with her self-empowerment anthem “Truth Hurts.”

Lizzo brought down the house with performances from the VMAs to NPR, led the Grammy nominations and even popped up on the big screen in “Hustlers.” No wonder Time magazine named her the Entertainer of the Year.

Selena Gomez returned with “Lose You to Love Me,” and not that we’re complaining, but Keanu Reeves was everywhere this year — starring in “John Wick: Chapter 3,” lending his voice to “Toy Story 4,” popping up in the trailer for the video game “Cyberpunk 2077,” playing an over-the-top version of himself in “Always Be My Maybe” and even showing up in the trailer for the new “SpongeBob” movie.”

Keanu Reeves (as Sage): “Call me Sage.”

SpongeBob SquarePants: “Good name.”

Keanu Reeves: “I’m made out of sage, and I am a sage, so it works out pretty well.”

