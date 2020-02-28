Deco jokes around with ‘Impractical Jokers’ stars as new movie hits theaters

It’s their job to embarrass themselves on TV, and no, this isn’t a story about the hosts of Deco Drive. We’re talking about the guys from the hidden camera prank show “Impractical Jokers.” They’ve got a new movie out this weekend, so we joked around with two of the jokers.

The Impractical Jokers aren’t just coming to the big screen. They’re coming to the 305.

Paula Abdul: “I’ll see you in Miami?

Impractical Jokers: Yeah, Yeah!”

Joe Gatto: “If you’re an East Coaster, and you wanna get warm, that’s where you’re going. You’re going to Miami.”

Brian “Q” Quinn: “I wear a thong on Staten Island, and I get all sorts of sideways glances and comments. I come down to Miami, I slip it on, and everybody loves it.”

“The popular reality TV show features four longtime friends who challenge each other to humiliating stunts in public.

Brian “Q” Quinn: “He has to crawl from the water to a plate of donuts! That’s it. That’s it!”

Sal Vulcano: “Can you smell the donuts from there?”

Joe Gatto: “What is that, a glazed? Oh. that’s a glazed!”

In “Impractical Jokers: The Movie,” the losing joker’s punishment is having to miss out on a party hosted by Paula Abdul in Miami.

James Murray: “She sent three tickets!”

Sal Vulcano: “We’ll settle this. The four of us will compete in hidden camera challenges on the way down to Miami.”

Deco dished with two of the jokers, Joe and “Q,” who told us it wasn’t difficult to get Paula on board.

Joe Gatto: “We actually wrote her into the script, and Chris Henchy, our director, reached out. And she was a fan of the show! So she was like, ‘Yeah, I definitely want to do this.'”

The movie isn’t totally like the show. There are indeed some scripted parts, with a loose storyline … which means the jokers could be up for an Academy Award next year. You ready for the Oscars, boys?

Joe Gatto: “Maybe serving cocktails or hors d’oeuvres.”

Brian “Q” Quinn: “Or outside taking pictures. We like to call it ‘acting’ in the movie.”

James Murray: “If you guys wanna leave and go home, I’m ready to go now.”

Brian “Q” Quinn: “No! We’re not going anywhere!”

OK, so no awards season for these guys, but they still wanna make it big time at the box office, and they need your help. Their livelihoods depend on it.

Brian “Q” Quinn: “If this thing tanks, it’s over, ’cause they’re betting big on us this weekend.”

By the way, we’re used to seeing the jokers all together. Where were Sal and Murr for our interview?

Joe Gatto: “Dead.”

Brian “Q” Quinn: “Dead.”

Joe Gatto: “Yeah, unfortunately.”

Brian “Q” Quinn: “Yeah, this morning.”

Joe Gatto: “We skipped the wake to come here. We skipped the wake just because we wanted to talk to you.”

“Impractical Jokers: The Movie” has pranked its way to theaters across the country in wide release.

