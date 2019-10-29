Deco heads to LA to talk with cast of ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton are still terminatin’ after all these years, and like the Rev-9 robots in “Terminator: Dark Fate,” this franchise just won’t die! Deco’s chief cyborg reporter, Alex Miranda, hung with the stars in Beverly Hills.

“Terminator” fans thought they’d never see the day that Linda Hamilton would reprise Sarah Connor of “The Terminator” and “Terminator 2: Judgement Day” fame, so they’re in for quite a treat because “Terminator: Dark Fate” packs more than just nostalgia.

Arnold Schwarzenegger (as Terminator): “Stay here, I’ll be back.”

Terminator is back with the sequel to T2 the franchise really deserved.

Linda Hamilton (as Sarah Connor): “If we don’t win this one, it’s all over.”

“Dark Fate” ignores the follow-ups to “Judgement Day,” and instead, picks back up where it left off, with Sarah Connor ready for revenge.

Alex Miranda: “You kicked ass. What was it like to step back into this role? Because I know that you wanted to stay away from it.”

Linda Hamilton: “Once I decided to do it, I was all in. It was the hesitation about, ‘Do I really want [to do it]?’ I was so afraid that I was going to let Sarah Connor down.”

So, it was a good thing she had an old pal with her.

Alex Miranda: “When we were fighting in the air on planes, I was like, ‘That’s it!’ This is more than I’ve ever asked for in an action movie.”

Linda Hamilton: “Top that!”

Alex Miranda: “What has it been like for you to actually playing a lot of scenes together this time in the film?”

Linda Hamilton: “Finally, right?”

Arnold Schwarzenegger: “It was great to work with Linda again, to have her come back after 28 years. It’s great that she kind of prepared herself so well.”

Newcomer Natalia Reyes said joining the iconic cast felt like a big responsibility.

Natalia Reyes: “We really wanted Linda to feel proud of us. We were just like really worried about her.”

But it was far from easy for Linda. She hurt her shoulder even before they started, and it didn’t end there.

Linda Hamilton: “I could go down my entire body and go, ‘This needs replacing, but this one hurts.’ It’s just what it is. You don’t recover as quickly, but whatever! I had a great time!”

And so did Gabriel Luna, who taught me how to play a blood-thirsty Terminator. Step one, don’t blink. Two: Swallow your breath and…

Gabriel Luna: “I mean, something should be happening. There should be thoughts. There should be processes happening in your mind.”

Alex Miranda: “Like I’m going to kill you.”

Gabriel Luna: “Absolutely, if that’s the goal.”

That got intense, but in the spirit of movies often predicting the apocalyptic future…

Arnold Schwarzenegger: “According to science fiction, this is impossible, and now all of this stuff is reality.”

Linda Hamilton: “Evolution does not work that way. Evolution is about survival of the fittest, not survival of the laziest.”

“Terminator: Dark Fate” hits theaters this weekend.

Linda lost so much weight during filming that, she says, they had to build her a butt double! So, if you’re ever looking to start a new diet, you might want to try some Terminator killing.

