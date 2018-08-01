Deco gets special taste of LT Steak & Seafood’s Miami Spice menu

It can’t get much hotter outside — but it sure is getting spicier inside. It’s time for Miami Spice and for August and September, we get to eat at some of Miami’s best restaurants at prices that will keep us coming back for more.

Attention foodies — Miami Spice is back.

Janel Sierra, manager at Greater Miami Convention: “Miami Spice is an incredible opportunity to try over 200 restaurants participating in this year’s program. Dinner is $39, and lunch and brunch for $23.”

This annual food fest has been around for 17 years.

And this year, some hot spots have found a way to spice things up.

Janel Sierra: “Typically the restaurants offer three different appetizers, three different entrees, and three different desserts. This year, some of the restaurants are going above and beyond.”

One of the restaurants with lots to choose from is LT Steak & Seafood at the Betsy Hotel on South Beach.

Ed Ponder, Food and Beverage Director at Betsy Hotel: “LT Steak & Seafood is a steakhouse. We are inspired by a famous French chef, Laurent Tourondel.”

For Miami Spice, pick from five appetizers, four entrees with three sides and four desserts.

Ed Ponder: “It was our decision early on to have a rich and robust menu of all our diverse offerings for our guest.”

Start out with an appetizer of sushi or steak tartare.

Then move on to the entrees.

Ed Ponder: “We are a steakhouse, so we thought it was important to offer steak for Miami Spice. So we are offering a filet mignon with peppers and peppercorn sauce.”

They’ve got olive oil poached fish or bao buns filled with pastrami for two.

Nina Bergeret, patron: “Because of the variety, you can keep coming, and it will change and it will always be delicious.”

And don’t forget about dessert.

From the panna cotta to a pear tart — there are lots of sweet ways to end your meal.

Ed Ponder: “We realize a lot of restaurants are offering great menus, but we think we are offering one of the best menus in the city.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Spice Month

http://www.miamiandbeaches.com/special-offers/monthly-deals/miami-spice-month

LT Steak & Seafood

4108, 1440 Ocean Dr.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 673-0044

https://www.thebetsyhotel.com/dining

