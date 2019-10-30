Deco gets sneak peak of The Baked Bear’s 1st Florida location at Sawgrass Mills

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream sandwiches! A dessert hotspot has picked Broward County for its first Florida location. They’re not officially open quite yet, but Deco got the scoop during a mouthwatering sneak peek.

Everyone give a warm South Florida welcome to The Baked Bear. They’re new in town.

Angela German, The Baked Bear: “The Baked Bear started in May of 2013 in San Diego, California. We’ve expanded to 25 locations. We’re opening the first location in Florida on Nov. 1 at Sawgrass Mills Mall.”

This is a place that’d make Cookie Monster proud.

David Rudman (as Cookie Monster): “Om nom nom nom nom!”

Angela German: “Our specialty is ice cream sandwiches. We make our cookies from scratch every day. You can mix or match any cookie or brownie.”

Everything is about mixing and matching here. Actually, the whole menu is customizable.

Angela German: “The possibilities are endless.”

You pick your cookies and/or brownies, choose your ice cream flavor, select your toppings, and then decide if you want to heat your sandwich.

Angela German: “So we’ll warm up your cookies and brownies, and we’ll keep your ice cream cold.”

And there are plenty of options to choose from.

Angela German: “We have seasonal flavors. This season is lavender cheesecake. We put that with gooey butter cake topped with Nutella.”

Avtar Singh, customer: “Excellent. Just melts in your mouth. We’ve got nothing like this in London, to be fair. This would be something really good in London. I could see this popping off big time.”

Let us have a chance to enjoy here it first!

Another favorite is their Bear Batter Ice Cream inside a cookie and brownie with sprinkles.

Jacquie Nunez, customer: “I tend to go for stuff that’s more salty, but this is amazing, and the inside of the cookie is soft. The top is crunchy, so it’s like the perfect combination.”

They’ve also got brownie bowls, by the way. Inject that directly into my veins, please, or ya know, just take a picture of it for the ‘Gram.

Angela German: “The vibe is actually really good. We’re an Instagram sensation. People come in to take pictures.”

Looks good? Tastes good? Sounds good to us.

The Baked Bear’s grand opening is Friday night at 7 p.m. The first 100 people in line will get either a free shirt or hat.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Baked Bear

Sawgrass Mills Mall

2604 Sawgrass Mills Circle, Unit 1125

Sunrise, FL 33323

954-303-0505

www.thebakedbear.com/sawgrass-mills/

