Mariah Carey once sang, “It’s a sweet, sweet fantasy.”

But this fantasy isn’t all fun and games.

On Fox’s new “Fantasy Island” reboot, your biggest wish might be more than you bargained for.

Deco’s getting the inside scoop from the cast before tonight’s premiere.

Roselyn Sanchez (as Elena Roarke): “Are you searching for something? All you have to do is ask. Welcome to Fantasy Island.”

Be careful what you wish for, because you just might get it with a twist.

Fox is rebooting the iconic series “Fantasy Island,” but Roselyn Sanchez tells us it’s a little different this time around.

Roselyn Sanchez: “I feel the difference is, well, Roarke is female. There’s two female leads. The cast is very diverse. It’s inclusive. There’s a lot of female energy within the entire project. Showrunners. Directors. Behind the camera. In front of the camera. I think this one is probably funnier, maybe, than the original, but, they’re both fantastic.”

Kiara Barnes, who plays one of the islanders, says the show doesn’t just have humor and drama. It’s got a lot of heart.

Kiara Barnes: “These writers are pulling from experiences that they have, and so, you can feel that real pure intention and love and that connection.”

Kiara Barnes (as Ruby Akuda): “So the island is magic.”

Roselyn Sanchez (as Elena Roarke): “I transform people’s lives, almost always for the better.”

There’s definitely more than meets the eye on this island.

But when it comes to vacations, what would be the cast’s own fantasy getaway?

John Gabriel Rodriquez: “I like to be on the road, so, I like to get in my truck and just go.”

Kiara Barnes: “An infinite ability to hop from any destination for vacation.”

Roselyn Sanchez: “I want to take my kids to a safari in Africa. I want to sleep. That’s my fantasy. I want to sleep like 24 hours uninterrupted. Yeah, let me sleep 24 hours, then go to the safari, and then jump to Japan.”

Roselyn Sanchez (as Elena Roarke): “Just know, I don’t get any pleasure from this. OK, maybe just a little bit.”

