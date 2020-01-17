Deco gets cheesy ahead of National Cheeselovers Day

Deco’s about to get really cheesy. Like, more than we usually are. Monday is National Cheeselovers Day, so for all you dairy devotees out there, Deco found a few jaw-dropping dishes for this very special food holiday.

Charlie Day (as Charlie Kelly in “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”): “How much cheese is too much cheese?”

Glenn Howerton (as Dennis Reynolds): “Any amount of cheese before a date is too much cheese!”

Wrong! You can never have too much cheese! And that’s why the mac ‘n’ cheese flight at Red South Beach is perfect for National Cheeselovers Day.

My gosh, would you just look at this?!

Peter Vauthy, owner and executive chef, Red South Beach: “Mac ‘n’ cheese may be the ultimate comfort food for most people. It harkens back to your childhood or college when you’re making mac ‘n’ cheese in boiling water.”

This beautiful, gooey monstrosity is four types of cheeses with four kinds of mac — lobster, king crab, bacon and truffle.

It is definitely meant to share.

Peter Vauthy: “Absolutely! If anyone can actually eat the entire thing, I would be very impressed.”

Jessica Pulido, customer: “This is one of the most decadent, most divine dishes that I’ve seen in a very long time! You have to order this when you come in here.”

The cheese dishes at La Fontana Steakhouse in Doral will bowl you over.

Roberto Gonzalez, executive chef, La Fontana Steakhouse: “Cheese is a beautiful thing, and in this dish, it’s the main thing.”

That’s what we like to hear.

There are two versions of the rustic bread bowl: a homemade beef bolognese or a creamy spinach dip.

Both are stuffed with an outrageously perfect amount of cheese.

Roberto Gonzalez: “For both, we’ve got crispy mozzarella on top.”

Francisco Mata, customer: “Incredible flavor. Both were amazing. They were really great.”

Sorbillo on South Beach is dishing out a Neapolitan classic, the pizza fritta.

Salvadore Mittiello, Sorbillo: “It tastes like a pizza, of course, but it’s fried, and you can taste all the fillings inside.”

Almost like a calzone. Those fillings include both ricotta and mozzarella cheese plus salami and some tomato sauce.

After it’s fried, it’s ready for a good old fashion cheese pull.

Stephen Butler, customer: “It’s phenomenal! It’s sweet and savory. It’s hot — approach with caution on that first bite — but it’s absolutely delicious.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Red South Beach

119 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-534-3688

redsobe.com/

La Fontana Steakhouse

4285 NW 107th Ave.

Doral, FL 33178

786-409-4793

lafontanasteakhouse.com/

Sorbillo Pizzeria

100 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-381-0588

www.sorbillonyc.com/

