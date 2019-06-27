Deco gets an inside look at Amazon’s new fulfillment center in Opa-locka

Ever wonder what happens between you clicking “buy” on Amazon and the item arriving at your door? Okay we did wonder about that, and that’s why we signed up for a tour of Amazon’s new fulfillment center in Opa-locka, and after seeing this, you’ll want to, too.

Welcome inside Amazon’s massive fulfillment center in Opa-locka — and when we say massive, we mean massive.

Andre Woodson, Amazon: “It’s about 850,000 square feet. It’s equivalent to about 14 football fields, and we have over 1,500 full time employees, so it’s pretty impressive to see this building.”

Impressive to say the least!

Amazon offers tours to show off the magic that happens after you click “buy” on their website.

Chris Van Vliet: “I’m seeing some robots in here.”

Andre Woodson: “Yeah, we have some incredible robots that are in this building. They work tandem with our associates. They make jobs safer, easier and more efficient.”

Chris Van Vliet: “There you go. You recognize that box as it heads down the conveyor belt here? Now, this is probably one of the most important things in here, this red line. If you pull that, everything stops, so I’m staying as far away from it as possible.”

Since Chris already had an Amazon shirt on, they put him to work and had him fulfilling orders.

Chris Van Vliet: “I can’t believe they’re going to trust me to pick an order and ship it off to someone here.”

*Chris sorts through the orders*

Chris Van Vliet: “Nope.

*Chris continues to sort through the orders*

Chris Van Vliet: “I think it might be — nope, not that one.”

*Chris continues to sort through the orders*

Chris Van Vliet: “One … That’s the one, and right here. There we go. If they allowed me to work here all week, production would be very, very slow.”

Chris’ attention to detail is incredible. His speed … not so much, so he was moved from the picking department to the shipping department.

Chris Van Vliet: “Alright, whatever this guy is. Trying to go as fast as I can. Oh, my God. That wasn’t good. Well, there you go, Matthew. Enjoy your item.”

Tours are offered Monday through Friday for groups up to 10 people, but fulfillment is seven days a week to make sure your order gets to you as quickly as possible — even if it’s Chris who’s shipping it to you.

Chris Van Vliet: “There you go. That’s going to Fort Myers. Boom!”

FOR MORE INFO:

Amazon Mega Warehouse

14000 NW 37th Ave.

Opa-locka, FL 33054

206-922-0880

https://www.aboutamazon.com/amazon-fulfillment-center-tours/

