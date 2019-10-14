Deco gets a tour of the Stranahan House, the oldest building in Broward County

Lots of new buildings are popping up in downtown Fort Lauderdale these days. One place that’s been around through all the changes stands out from the rest. The Stranahan House. Is it haunted? Maybe yes, maybe no. There’s no better time than right now to go and find out.

Fort Lauderdale’s Historic Stranahan House Museum is a one-of-a-kind destination.

Jonathan Axler, Education Coodinator: “The Stranahan House is the most historic property not only in Fort Lauderdale but in all of Broward County. It’s the oldest standing structure in the county.”

When he says “old”, he means “old.”

Jonathan Axler: “It was built in 1901 and was the home of the founding father and mother of Fort Lauderdale, Frank and Ivy Stranahan.”

There just might be something spooky going on here, but it’s all good.

Jonathan Axler: “No, we don’t believe that the house is negatively haunted. Six people did pass away in this house, though, but we believe that their spirits still remain.”

When you take the tour of the house, you might run into one of the former residents.

Jonathan Axler: “In fact, some people say they smell Ivy’s perfume when they go into her bedroom. Albert, Ivy’s brother, he was a bit of a ladies man, and sometimes ladies when they’re doing the tours, sometimes they feel like their hair getting brushed a little bit.”

These days, the museum’s offering something they call History Happy Hour.

Eat, drink and soak up facts about about Fort Lauderdale and beyond.

Jonathan Axler: “So, the History Happy Hour program is a part social hour, part history presentation where guests can learn a little bit about just the different interesting aspects of Florida history.”

The monthly program starts off with wine and dessert.

A guest lecturer follows. Tuesday night’s talk sounds way cool.

Jonathan Axler: “The program is called ‘Legends and Lore.’ A historian from the Museum of Everglades– he’s gonna be talking about some of the weird and interesting stories that are in Florida.”

After the talk, you get some first-hand knowledge about your surroundings.

Jonathan Axler: “You have a chance to also explore the house and learn the history of the house as well.”

Paige Hyatt, customer: “It’s nice to have a piece of history that’s truly ours, that we can feel very comfortable about going to and learning about.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Historic Stranahan House Museum

335 SE 6th Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-524-4736

stranahanhouse.org/

