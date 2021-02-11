Deco gets a tour of Miami Beach’s newest hotel, the Moxy South Beach

South Beach is packed with hotels, but not all of them can say they’ve got moxie. A brand new hotel is opening its doors to tourists and SoFlo residents, and they welcomed Deco in for our very own VIP tour.

Miami’s got Moxy!

Welcome to Moxy South Beach! Enjoy your stay! SoBe officially has a major new hotel!

Leslie Weil, Moxy South Beach General Manager: “Actually, this is the first new construction in South Beach in many, many years. We are a stylish, yet affordable hotel, where we want the locals to come enjoy the same experience our guests would.”

The Moxy is eight stories with 202 guest rooms, two rooftop terraces, a rooftop restaurant and bar, plus five other food stations. Got all that?

The whole place is designed with the 305 in mind.

Leslie Weil: “It’s a brand that’s stylish, it’s fun, it’s playful, and we feel like Miami, in everything it encompasses, is very much that.”

The hotel pool is making a splash. Check out the super cute lily pad and life preserver seats, and what’s the deal with this pool window thing?

Leslie Weil: “Typically, Miami is viewed as a very exhibitionist culture. With the Oculus, you can see what’s going in the pool or from the pool, what’s going on in the lobby, so it’s a little bit of seen and be seen.”

We definitely see these views, that’s for sure.

Leslie Weil: “Being on Washington Avenue, we have a privileged view of the ocean, which is unlike any other building.”

You can eat and enjoy drinky-poos outdoors at Serena or head to the lobby for the Los Buenos taco stand.

There’s even a Foosball table down there — because why not — and a phone booth for horoscopes!

Sounds a little ominous. Ahh, we like the sound of that! If you’re staying overnight, the Moxy has a guarantee.

Leslie Weil: “The one thing we can promise is you’ll have the best night sleep. Our sheets and comforters are amazing, and our bathrooms are very spacious, and they feature rainfall shower heads.”

Elisa Davis, guest: “I love it that there’s a new hotel on South Beach. We haven’t had one in a really long time, and I feel like it pulls old South Beach and new South Beach together in one.”

Prices start at $150 a night.

FOR MORE INFO:

Moxy South Beach

915 Washington Ave.

Miami, FL 33139

305-600-4292

Website

