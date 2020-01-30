Deco gets a sneak peek of this year’s Super Bowl commercials

The Super Bowl of football is also the Super Bowl of commercials. It’s a battle to have the game’s best ad, and Deco is getting a sneak peak at this year’s contenders.

Post Malone (in Bud Light Seltzer commercial): “Bud Light made a seltzer?”

Whoa. We never expected a Super Bowl ad to take us inside Post Malone’s brain, but that’s exactly what Anheuser-Busch is doing.

The rapper and the people living inside his brain are featured in two 60-second spots.

Whichever one gets the most buzz on social media will end up airing during the big game.

Meanwhile, Bryan Cranston is channeling his inner Jack Nicholson in this spoof of “The Shining.”

Bryan Cranston (in Mountain Dew Zero commercial): “Heeeeeeeeere’s Mountain Dew Zero!”

Tracee Ellis Ross (in Mountain Dew Zero commercial): “Ahhhhhhhh! I am thirsty.”

Bryan Cranston (in Mountain Dew Zero commercial): “Uh huh!”

See, Tracee Ellis Ross? Bryan Cranston is harmless!

Coca-Cola is teasing us with this preview of their Martin Scorcese ad.

Whatever it ends up being, it’ll promote Coke’s new energy drink.

Elizabeth Banks (as Lucy from “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” in Walmart commercial): “Quickly, get the big blue bag!”

“Lego Movie” character (in Walmart commercial): “Ahh, big blue bag!”

It’s pop culture central in this Walmart commercial!

Frank the Pug from “Men in Black” makes a cameo, among many others.

Actor (in Walmart commercial): “Where are they?”

Anthony Daniels (as C-3PO in Walmart commercial): “Yes, R2! I am quite aware we are lost!”

Actor (in Walmart commercial): “I don’t know.”

Trainer (in Michelob Ultra commercial): “Thrust your pelvis. Engage the glutes. *kettlebell crashes through window*”

John Cena (in Michelob Ultra commercial): “We should go.”

Jimmy Fallon (in Michelob Ultra commercial): “Working out suuuuuucks.”

John Cena (in Michelob Ultra commercial): “C’mon man, you just gotta see the lighter side of things.”

And Jimmy Fallon is getting a little fitness help from John Cena and a who’s who of world-class athletes.

It’s all to promote Michelob Ultra.

Jimmy Fallon (in Michelob Ultra commercial): “I feel great!”

John Cena (in Michelob Ultra commercial): “*smacks Jimmy on shoulder*”

Jimmy Fallon (in Michelob Ultra commercial: “Ahhh! Little sore, little sore.”

