Deco gets a sneak peek of the 1 Hotel South Beach’s $1.5M ultimate Super Bowl package

Miami during Super Bowl week: go big or go home, and a local high-end hotel is going really big, like, seven figures big. They’ve got a Super Bowl package that’s “1 of a Kind.”

Welcome to your home for Super Bowl week.

Welcome to 1 Hotel South Beach.

They’re going all out for the big game with a hotel package that costs…

Mike Myers (as Dr. Evil): “*dramatic zoom* One million dollars!”

It’s actually $1.5 million.

Milton Sgarbi, VP of Operations, 1 Hotel South Beach: “Super Bowl is the biggest event of the year. It’s the best event. We thought we should do something to match that event.”

The package comes with so much stuff, we don’t even have time to go through it all.

A personal guru?! A cocktail reception?! Those aren’t even the highlights!

The real MVP is 20 prime tickets to the Super Bowl.

Milton Sgarbi: “It gives access to The Nine, which is an open air VIP area at Hard Rock Stadium, so it’s very unique.”

It also includes 10 rooms for four nights.

The rooms are more like apartments. And those views…

Milton Sgarbi: “The ocean views are stunning. Really, really the best in the building.”

Lounge out at your own cabanas or enjoy up to 20 treatments at the hotel’s Bamford Haybarn Spa.

Milton Sgarbi: “They will be pampered all day long.”

And how about dinner for up to 20 people at the hotel’s rooftop restaurant?

Milton Sgarbi: “We serve a Japanese and Peruvian fusion cuisine up there.”

A cool $1.5 million sounds like a lot, but this package *includes* a lot!

Any takers out there who might be watching right now?!

Jessica Fisher, hotel guest: “I honestly do wish I had somebody that would do that. I honestly wish I could do it for myself and for all my friends!”

Fernanda Lima, hotel guest: “It’s very Miami, but it fits, and if any property can handle it, it’d probably be my favorite, which is this one.”

1 Hotel has other, not as pricey packages as well.

For more info, check out the link below.

FOR MORE INFO:

1 Hotel South Beach

2341 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

833-625-3111

www.1hotels.com/south-beach/big-game-1

