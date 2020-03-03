Deco gets a sneak peek before the start of the final season of ‘Empire’

The shootings! The explosions! The music! “Empire” is back, baby! The show begins its final 10 episodes tonight. Deco’s resident tenor, Alex Miranda, is here with a sneak preview.

Empire wasn’t just a hit TV drama. It was a real-life drama, too, as well as a groundbreaking pop culture phenomenon, so if you think the Lyons are going to bow out with anything less than a smash hit, think again.

I think it’s safe to say no show produced more drama the last five years than Fox’s smash hit, “Empire.”

Taraji P. Henson (as Cookie Lyon): “I did some things.”

Terrence Howard (as Lucious Lyon): “You and me going to always be family.”

But, the fictional Empire Entertainment is going to stop the music for good in just 10 episodes, and star Taraji P. Henson says the final act will be the best one yet.

Taraji P. Henson: “We know Lucious got shot. We know Cookie blows up in a car. Anything is possible.”

And loose ends are going to get tied up as Vivica A. Fox says we’re about to get some of the backstories we need in order to answer a lot of those burning questions.

Vivica A. Fox: “The way that we’re ending the sixth season with you finding out more of the history with the sisters, finding out whether or not who shot Lucious. Does Cookie really get blown up? I mean, there’s a lot of layers to this that we’re unfolding.”

But the show’s legacy is so much more than all that the drama. Tasha Smith tells us about the impact the Lyon’s family has had on pop culture.

Tasha Smith: “It’s been a cultural blessing, honestly. I mean, it’s been wonderful, and we’ve seen characters that we don’t normally see, you know, on network television.”

But for Taraji, this was a role of a lifetime. Sure, it must have been a lot of fun to bring one of the most outrageously entertaining characters on TV to life, but it’s Cookie’s relationship with Lucious that she’s really proud of, and it’ll stay at the center of this story.

Taraji P. Henson: “Those duos like that, male-female acting duos, there’s not a lot of them that come along, and when they come along, it’s almost like you revere them like Diana Ross and Billy Dee Williams. You know what I mean? It’s that kind of thing, and so I can go down in history as one of those couples.”

The spring premiere of "Empire" is tonight at 9 p.m.

