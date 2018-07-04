Deco found 3 pizza spots that’ll feed every cheesy need

Just like your Uncle John’s backyard BBQ, we have more food than you can handle. We’re moving on now to pizza. There are a lot of pizza spots to pick from, and Deco found some that have pie-in-the-sky ideas when it comes to your dish.

The pizza game in South Florida is on fire.

At Blaze Pizza in Davie, you can top your pie with everything.

Adam Cummis, president of Blaze Pizza: “Blaze Pizza is a fast casual pizza concept where you can get an 11-inch pizza with as many toppings as you want, in 180 seconds, cooked in our 800 degrees oven.”

The dough is made daily, and you can go crazy with the toppings.

Adam Cummis: “There is an infinite number of combinations for you to come up with.”

Here you don’t have to worry about the cost. Standard pizzas are all one price.

Or you can double your pleasure with their double dough high rise pizza for $2 more.

Adam Cummis: “For our high-rise crust we take two of our signature dough balls that we would ordinarily use one for our signature pie and make a more substantial meal.”

Marie Berlin, customer: “I think double the dough is great for some people who want to be able to get a really filling meal.”

At P.Pole Pizza in Coral Gables, they say the pizzas are for the people.

They’ve got traditional dough or one with chia seeds — but the standout is the shape.

Giulia Carniato, co-creator: “The shape of our pizza is oval and it’s cut up in eight slices, so it’s shareable.”

The oval shaped pizzas are sliced so nothing will drip or fall on you.

Joseph Segal, customer: “You know what you are getting. It’s a foot-long pizza, and you put whatever you want on it. It’s fantastic.”

From a spicy sauce to pesto, and from mozzarella to kale, it does not matter how you top your pizza — the price stays the same.

Giulia Carniato: “It’s a set price. The taxes are in the price, so there is no cents, no change, none of that.”

At MOD Pizza in Miami — size matters.

Jens Correa, MOD Pizza: “We only charge by the dough, not by the toppings. We have over 30 toppings to choose from and you have the options to build your own or choose from one of the classics.”

The pizzas come in two sizes. The MOD is 11 inches, the mini is 6 inches.

Dominic Silveira, customer: “The size is fantastic. I got very full by just eating half of it. You get more bang for your buck.”

At all the pizza spots, the pies are made to order and cook up quickly.

Enjoy, eat up and try ’em all.

FOR MORE INFO:

Blaze Pizza

2135 S University Dr.

Davie, FL 33324

(954) 507-5026

blazepizza.com

P.Pole Pizza

279 Miracle Mile

Coral Gables, FL 33134

(786) 618-5287

ppolepizza.com

MOD Pizza

8525 Mills Dr #301

Kendall, FL 33183

(786) 353-2923

modpizza.com

