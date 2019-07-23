Deco found 2 SoFlo spas incorporating salt in their treatments

It’s OK to get a little salty every now and then, especially during spa month. We hit up two South Florida spots that are incorporating salt in their spa treatments.

You can feel like the salt of the earth at the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort on Miami Beach.

Vladimir Turovskiy, physician of oriental medicine: “We are the oldest continuously-running flotation operation in South Florida — and the largest.”

The tank you see here is for salt float bath therapy.

It’s filled with water and Epsom salt.

Vladimir Turovskiy: “It is a magnesium, which a lot of people are deficient in. Magnesium has relaxing properties for muscles and nerves. It’s also healing to the joints and muscles, so it reduces pain, and it also has a detoxing effect on the skin.”

There’s also enough room for a friend or loved one to join in on the pool party.

Vladimir Turovskiy: “It’s a great joint meditation.”

The experience will leave you saying “tanks” for the memories.

Vladimir Turovskiy: “The feeling after the floating tank is a deep, profound relaxation.”

Customer: “Fantastic. Like I’ve been floating over a bed of cotton and clouds. It was really like a very meditative state of being.”

Inside the Bamford Haybarn Spa at 1 Hotel South Beach, you’ll find their new Himalayan salt table.

Yessenia Campos, spa manager: “It is one of its kind in South Beach. The table is infused with blocks of 100% Himalayan salt crystal stones, so that balances and neutralizes the toxins in the body.”

Lying on a bed of salt stones is actually much more comfy than it may sound.

Kimberley Thomas, customer: “It was very warm. It was very nice.”

Yessenia Campos: “Your body kinda goes into the stones, and you don’t feel them at all ’cause it’s working internally to help the system.”

While you’re relaxing on stones, the stones are also used to massage you.

Yessenia Campos: “The stones are used on the body with our lavender aroma therapy massage oil, and that also helps to detox and soothe the skin.”

It’s like you’re killing two birds with a bunch of stones…

Kimberley Thomas: “I feel completely rejuvenated, very relaxed. It helped my muscles to relax a lot.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

6801 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33141

305-514-7000

https://www.carillonhotel.com/

Bamford Haybarn Spa

2341 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-604-6792

https://www.1hotels.com/south-beach/discover/bamford-haybarn-spa

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.