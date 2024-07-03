Deco is taken on an unexpected turn of events. While, we’re half naked here, there’s something terrible happening outside. It’s snowing in South Florida.

It’s a Blizzard By The Bay. Alex Miranda is live with more on this freak winter weather event. I mean, Alex, how’s it going out there? Are you okay?

Alex Miranda: “My photographer and I’ve been getting plowed here for the last two minutes. It was 90 degrees just a few seconds ago. And now it’s, I don’t know, 90 Celsius? What does that even mean? I don’t understand the metric system. It’s been so hot this summer already. But it’s starting to cool down. Thank goodness. Now this might be a little too much. But weather experts say that seven inches is about the perfect size. Now when it gets a little bit too big. That’s when we’re in danger. Right? But I’m getting used to it so far. So we’re gonna get back to it a little bit with some more weather reporting but in the meantime, don’t make unnecessary journeys in this weather. Don’t risk treacherous roads. People have been getting in the water here. It’s dangerous. People have been doing it today and yesterday.

Alex Miranda: “Yeah, we’re reporting live here in North Bay Village. Girls. I’m getting separate reports that this weather is only taking place here at the station. I’m gonna get you for that.”

Man (as Kris Kringle:) “Oh boy.”

Alex Miranda: “Who are you?”

Man (as Kris Kringle): Me? I’m Kris Kringle You don’t know me? Look at Santa Claus baby.

Alex Miranda: “I guess you look familiar. Just like a little..a little rough.”

Man (as Kris Kringle): “Oh, rough. You don’t know the half of it.”

Alex Miranda: “So did you bring me something? Is this Christmas in July?”

Man (as Kris Kringle): “Yes. I brought you my whiskers. I came down here and I shaved. I shaved. I want you to have these. Put them in your wallet. Put them somewhere, anyway you want from Santa. Just to you, keep that forever. Okay, this is I feel like I never left home.”

Alex Miranda: “What are you doing here?”

Man (as Kris Kringle): “I’m kicking back. This is the off season. No lists. No naughty, no nice. No nothing of some, you know, some crabs, some seafood.”

Alex Miranda: “And Where’s Mrs. Claus?”

Man (as Kris Kringle): “Mrs. Claus. Mrs. Claus is back home. Which reminds me. Oswaldo, call Mrs. Claus. Tell her I’m gonna be checking in a little late tonight.”

Alex Miranda: “What else do you have in this little goodie bag? It’s all for me?”

Man (as Kris Kringle): “Yes, it is. Yes, it is. I have, we don’t give all the toys away. That’s a misconception. I have this. It’s an owl. I have this, which if you’re really nice, I’ll give you the other ones. And this is cheddar cheese. Cheddar cheese popcorn. Which is what they call me up at the North Pole.”

Alex Miranda: “I see you have some more.”

Man (as Kris Kringle): I don’t have any s’mores. But it would be great in this weather. Here’s a little something if you want to talk to me later. And this is a stocking to go with your shoe.”

Now it is time to learn more about where this wicked weather came from

Alex Miranda: “More like where the storm went? I mean, oh, it was a truck the whole time. The ice was just shooting up from it. But you know what, Carlos I missed my window machine that made my hair look so dramatic. You’re from zombie ice. We love you. You actually bring the cool, the cold to everybody in South Florida. While it’s so hot outside. Tell me about those events that you pull off.”

Carlos Fierro: “Oh, it’s fantastic. We love it. It’s so hot out here right now. So we bring snow with us. Snowballs, real snowball. I mean, you got hit in the face of that first sight. That was a real snowball. We bring the Icee so everybody cools down. We have foam coming from the truck. We have the snow blizzard on top, the snow cannons which hitting you on the side. Everything we do is just over the top. We love it.”

Alex Miranda: “So what you’re telling me is that none of that was real?”

Carlos Fierro: “It was real to you, right?”

Alex Miranda: “I guess so there was really no snowstorm. So you’re telling me also it’s been like 90 degrees, and I’ve been wearing this parka the whole time?”

Carlos Fierro: “You have and I admire you for that. That is commitment.”

Alex Miranda: “Look, it’s always fun, but the kids must love these ice parties, right for the birthday, out in front of the house, anywhere. Tell me about that.”

Carlos Fierro: “Oh yeah, everywhere! We come with a truck. We also have a little mini truck which we can bring to the back and we do the foam from over there and people just adore that. It’s a little baby truck. So it’s like the mini zombies truck.”

Alex Miranda: Do you think Lynn and Shireen would react well to us spraying them in the face with the ice machine?”

Carlos Fierro: “Absolutely. I think she wanted to have that done if I’m not mistaken so I’m here for it.

Alex Miranda: “Now about those snow parties. Carlos, what do they start at? Just so people can know.”

Carlos Fierro: “The basic one around $160 and then they go up. The basic one is just the foam, the little snow coming out of the foam, but you can have it with Icees, you can have the big foam on there, you can have anything.”

