It’s been 13 whole years since Avatar. Which broke Titanic’s record for the highest grossing movie ever. This time the sequel, “Avatar: The way of water,” trades the forest for the ocean and star Zoe Saldaña tells me, yeah, she got wet.

Thirteen years after the record-breaking “Avatar,” “Avatar: The way of water” has a way of getting us right back to the big screen.

Zoe Saldaña: “Expect to see something like you’ve never seen before, once again.”

And this…

Zoe Saldaña: “When you watch the movie, you’re going to find yourself holding your breath — wanting to catch your breath as well.”

The sequel picks up over a decade later, and spoiler alert: There’s water…

Zoe Saldaña: “You’re going to sigh, sighs of relief or sighs of fear because the water has that impact on us.”

Zoe Saldaña plays Neytiri who, along with Sam Worthington’s Jake, is a proud parent of four kids now.

Zoe Saldaña : You’re going to have rebellious teenagers, you’re going to have tantrums, you’re going to have arguments between the parents about the children and Ifeel like that’s going to be what’s the most relatable to people.”

But the Sully family leave the forests of Pandora for the the oceans because, surprise, humans are ruining everything. But what’s really scary–the cast acted in real water.

Sam Worthington: “They were all scuba trained. But we didn’t use scuba. We just did that so that they got used to being underwater for longer periods of time.”

And Zoe had to hold her breath for over five minutes.

Zoe Saldaña : It’s exciting, scary, exhilarating. Then you do all the calibrations as your body is, like, descending into like 30 feet deep.”

So she must be, like, an Olympic swimmer too.

Zoe Saldaña: “No, Ididn’t say swim better.”

Not that the Puerto Rican and Dominican American actor is afraid of a little agua.

Zoe Saldaña: “I’m an island girl from el caribe, so I always like to go back homeAad my husband is Italian, so we’re always in the Mediterranean. We’re always just like jumping off of a little boat — so these kids–I think they’re half navi in a way. They’re always under the water too.”

Zoe is also queen of the box office, as the only actor to appear in 3 of the highest grossing movies ever, spawning multiple disney attractions in florida alone. So which is her favorite…

Zoe Saldaña: The pandora ride. Hahaha! That doesn’t scare me. Haha.”

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.