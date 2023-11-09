We all have plenty on our plates these days. Sometimes you just need to chill and unload. There’s a South Florida spot that knows how to help you do exactly that … and how they do it is no mystery.

Not many local places have songs written about them. Then again, Zen Mystery isn’t like most places.

Denis Soukhanov: “Zen Mystery is a community space where we host a bunch of eclectic events, from spiritual to cultural to musical.”

This husband-and-wife operation has been a fixture on the Dania Beach scene for over a decade. It’s come a long way since its early days.

Denis Soukhanov: “We didn’t really know what we were doing, so originally, it was supposed to be a little yoga meditation spot, and it kind of evolved over time to people from all walks of life supporting art, original art.”

You’re guaranteed to decompress before the work week gets too heavy.

Denis Soukhanov: “We start the week with Monday night yoga, then we continue into Wednesday meditation.”

You can unblock your chakras and pick up some tchotchkes while you’re there.

Denis Soukhanov: “We just offer people small gifts — crystals, little knickknacks from all over the world. We have a lot of books, people come play games, too.”

Games aren’t the only things people play at Zen. The place is known for its Friday open mic night.

You might hear some heartfelt poetry…

Poet: “You’re my lost love, I don’t know if I’ll ever find you again.”

Check out a sensitive singer-songwriter…

Matthew Auerbach: “I think of you by candlelight, when memory grows soft.”

Even a tune about the Corleone family isn’t out of the question.

Singer-songwriter: “Singing about the Godfather blues.”

Denis Soukhanov: “It’s all local, original acts. It’s amazing.”

Food also plays a big part in Zen’s identity.

Denis Soukhanov: “And we do offer organic, gluten-free cuisine. We might be the longest-running vegan restaurant in Broward and Dade County.”

There are dishes here that demand your attention.

Denis Soukhanov: “People say we have one of the best vegan pad thais in the world — top five, somebody said. Now we just added vegan crab cakes.”

Do not — I repeat, do not — leave without trying their special dessert. They won’t serve you a piece of vegan pie they wouldn’t eat themselves.

Denis Soukhanov: “We only make what we like, because if the people don’t eat it, we’ve gotta eat it, so we only offer the best.”

Irina Samarkina: “I love it, and I love the atmosphere. It feels like home, and it’s so chill and relaxing.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Zen Mystery

56 N Federal Highway

Dania Beach, FL 33004

954-241-4655

zenmystery.com

