Zedd turned up the heat at Coachella – and let’s just say, the crowd felt every beat. Now the superstar DJ is hoping to do the same thing in South Florida!

Fresh off his show-stopping set at Coachella, Zedd’s taking center stage at an upcoming Inter Miami soccer match! Goal!!!

Do you need a little bit of clarity? We hope so! Because record producer and DJ Zedd has plenty to give!

Zedd: “I’ve been playing ‘Clarity’ every night for the past 14 or so years. I still get emotional every single time.”

But save your tears! This is a happy occasion because Zedd is headed to South Florida!

He’s set to play next week at the Inter Miami CF soccer game in Fort Lauderdale.

Zedd rocked the house at Coachella last month and he finds it a blessing to keep doing what he loves.

Zedd: “It’s still a miracle to me every single time I play a show. I still expect to go on and nobody being in front of my stage. I don’t think it will ever change.”

Not only was the crowd packed, but they sang every word!

Zedd: “I had prepared myself for not the most energetic crowd, and from the very first second stepped up, I saw everybody engaged.”

Zedd says the magic behind his hits is not following the trends, but just being true to who he is.

Zedd: “It is almost more genuine to not know what may or may not be successful and just do what you really love, and maybe it’s not going to connect that moment, but maybe it’s going to connect in three years or 10 years or 20 years. It doesn’t matter as long as you’re doing it for the right reason, eventually it will find its its path to the ears of whoever wants to hear it.”

Ahead of this year’s Coachella performance, the star provided fans with some exclusive behind the scenes clips of the prep!

Zedd (on video): “We are heading to rehearsal to play all of the songs we are going to be performing at Coachella with the guest. But unfortunately, I haven’t even started rehearsing them myself.”

I know you recognized that voice and face, it’s John Mayer! The two lit up the stage together at Coachella!

Zedd: “I think, as somebody in my shoes, it’s also my job to take risks. You know to bring artists that fans either don’t know or don’t expect. Do things that aren’t necessarily the reason why people came to see me.”

Zedd’s performance at the Inter Miami soccer match goes down May 28th at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

FOR MORE INFO:

Zedd Performance

Inter Miami CF Match

May 28

Chase Stadium

5201 NW 12th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Tickets

