They say you should always shoot for the moon because even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars.

That’s all nice and dandy but it doesn’t really work when there’s a war happening in the cosmos. Like in “Rebel Moon Part 2.”

Deco’s going intergalactic with Director Zack Snyder.

Anthony Hopkins (as Jimmy): “You must know, you cannot win.”

The conclusion to Zack Synder’s sci-fi epic arrives on Netflix in “Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver.”

Djimon Hounson (as Titus): “We will teach you how to fight.”

Zack Synder: “It’s been a labor of love at this point, but really, the movies have been done, the second movie was pretty much done pretty close to when we released the first movie.”

Staz Nair (as Tarak): “The scar givers among them know this village holds most dear.”

Zack Synder: “If movie one was sort of the rounding up of the team and the sort of creation of the, of the group that would defend the village. Movie two is kind of, uh, is really just kind of a war movie.”

Zack Synder: “I had a great, an incredible cast and the thing about them was, you know, they really did sort of bond as a family over this whole experience. You know, we all were in the trenches literally, you know, on this movie.”

Charlie Hunnam (as Kai): “Are you truly prepared to allow this to continue in your name?”

