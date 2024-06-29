The saying “that’s not what your mom said” is allowed in Netflix’s “A Family Affair.” That’s because Zac Efron is Joey King’s boss in the new Netflix rom-com … and he’s dating her mother, played by Nicole Kidman. From icks to assistanthood, Deco sat down with Zac and Joey to get the tea.

Joey King (as Zara Ford): “Mom?”

Zac Efron (as Chris Cole): “Huh!”

[Nicole Kidman screams, followed by Joey King. Joey tries to run out of the room but hits her head on the wall.]

Imagine walking in on your mom getting it on with your boss. Eeek! That’s what happens to Joey King’s character, when she catches actor Zac Efron with actress Nicole Kidman.

The problem?

Liza Koshy (as Eugenie): “This is your mom, and your boss, who you hate. It’s weird.”

But there was no hate on set.

Zac Efron: “Making this movie was really fun. We got to laugh a lot.”

Joey King: “Yes, so much laughing.”

Laughs, but also some tears.

Joey King: “It’s such a lighthearted and fun movie, but we also touch on really serious things like grief and, you know, insecurities, and relationship growth in terms of friendship and motherhood.”

It was Joey’s first time working with Nicole, but not Zac’s.

Zac Efron (as Jack Jansen: “You don’t love him.”

Nicole Kidman (as Charlotte Bless): “You don’t know that.”

Joey King: “He did a movie with Nicole.”

Zac Efron: “We did a movie 12 years ago, called ‘The Paperboy.’ I knew that coming into this film that working with Nicole, that we already had the relationship down, we felt safe with each other. At least I felt safe with her, so, yeah, it was exciting to kind of pick up where we left off.”

Zac Efron (as Chris Cole): “You put my shahtoosh in a plastic bag with my dirty sneakers? It’s one of a kind. I only have two!”

So, any must-haves when hiring your right-hand person?

Joey King: “I don’t have an assistant. I’ve never had an assistant in my real life.”

Zac Efron: “I’ve been very blessed. I’ve had some really great assistants, but I don’t really know what I’m going in for.”

Joey King: “I grew up with older sisters, and that’s like basically being born into assistanthood. So I think I’d be a very good assistant.

Kathy Bates (as Leila Ford): “Looks like BuzzFeed’s Hunkiest Brunette‘s coming for Christmas.”

Nicole Kidman (as Brooke Harwood): “You want him more than me.”

Kathy Bates (as Leila Ford): “I do.”

“A Family Affair” is streaming now on Netflix.

