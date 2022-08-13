Let’s be real: it’s hot in SoFlo — not just now, but practically year round — so sometimes hot coffee just isn’t the vibe.

But what do you do if you need a caffeine kick but don’t want something basic? Deco’s checking out a spot in Miami Gardens that’s got the scoop.

You know what they say…

There’s no need to pick at Yum Yum Miami in Miami Gardens.

Because this drive-thru ice cream shop is scooping up the best of both worlds.

Jason Plummer: “Here at Yum Yum, we do a lot of innovative things that not much people are doing. We could blend any of our 20 flavors into a drink, and then we add a double shot of espresso.”

These sweet treats might look like familiar drinks.

Jason Plummer: “It’s between a milkshake and a frap. It’s not as thick as a milkshake, but it’s not as watery as a frappe.”

But…

Jason Plummer: “It’s ice cream. It’s coffee. Put together, happiness.”

One of Yum Yum Miami’s most popular coffee ice cream drinks is the Yum Oreo.

Jason Plummer: “The Yum Oreo is made with cookies and cream ice cream, a little bit of milk, a double shot of espresso, Oreo icing on top, and to top it off, we add a cookie.”

Want something just as tasty and refreshing but a little bit more whimsical? Go for the Sweet Cakes drink.

Jason Plummer: “It’s blended with Crazy Cake ice cream, cake chunks and some milk, and a double shot of espresso. And what people love is that cupcake on top.”

Sounds like a party in your mouth!

Customer: “The drink was really refreshing. It was really good. I would definitely get it again.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Yum Yum Miami

3269 NW 183rd St.

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

305-627-3389

yumyummiami.shop

