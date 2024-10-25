Matching pajamas are definitely a thing, especially during the holidays and even starting with Halloween. PatPat is bringing boo-tiful styles while lounging or trick-or-treating.

Deco caught up with a cute mommy-and-daughter duo to check out the ghostly fashion.

Sleep tight wearing these matching orange tie-dye pajamas. If out and about, this “Mom and me” black tulle dress, with a see-through cape, is super adorable. And twirl the night away with a pumpkin ghost, spiderweb patterned, sleeveless dress.

Nina and Eli Arce: “Trick or treat. Ever since she was a little baby we always wore matching PatPat stuff, so I love the brand.”

Ranu Coleman: “A lot of families in general, they want to make different occasions be fun and memorable. This is kind of a way to express unity between the family.”

You can also light up the spooky night with glow-in-the-dark ensembles. They shine brighter for both kids and grown-ups.

For more information on how to get these coordinated styles, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.