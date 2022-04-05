It’s the craziest time you’ve ever had at a car wash and the funny thing is, my car is still dirty!

“Caraboom” is not your typical car wash.

It’s an interactive show that isn’t about cleaning your car at all. The show is fun and silly and meant to bring out the child in all of us using atmospheric car wash mechanics for dramatic effect.

Join in on the action. The show runs through April 10 at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus’ parking lot.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Dade College – Wolfson Campus

245 NE 4th St, Miami, FL 33132

305-237-8888

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.