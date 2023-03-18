We all know getting your fitness is very important in South Florida, but knowing how to protect yourself is really important, too. YouFit gyms is actually helping you do both. For an entire week starting March 20, YouFit is offering free self-defense classes for its members and the community.

YouFit gyms wants to help you learn how to defend yourself.

Nathalia Ferreira: “YouFit is hosting a self-defense workshop in all of our locations based on the story that has gone viral from one of our longtime members, Nashali Alma. She was attacked in her apartment complex gym, and we were just stunned by it.”

So, they’re providing a free self-defense workshop to make sure it never happens again.

Pricilla Costa: “We have a warmup session, just to get your body going, and after that we start our segment where we introduce you to the techniques for you to get out of situations that you don’t want to be in.”

They’ll teach you different techniques and show you how to do them safely.

Pricilla Costa: “We’re going to learn a situation, if somebody has you from the back, and you want to get away from that as well, and another position where most women are stuck in, which is on the floor and the male is on top of you, and you, strong or not strong, are able to run away from that very quickly.”

No fight skills necessary.

Pricilla Costa: “We’re not teaching you how to fight. We’re teaching you how to become aware and to get out of situations that you don’t want to be in. A number one goal in martial arts is to give women strength, confidence and understand the power they have.”

For more information about the YouFit self-defense workshops, click here.

