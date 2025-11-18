If you’re looking for holiday spots around SoFlo — we found two that really stand out. One’s a secret bar and the other is a restaurant that goes all-in on Christmas decor. Here’s a quick look at both, so you know where to get your holiday fix.

Taylor Momsen as Cindy Lou Who singing “Where Are You Christmas?” from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”: “Where are you Christmas, why can’t I find you?”

Don’t worry, Christmas isn’t missing — we tracked it down at two SoFlo spots that are way ahead of the game.

Hidden in the InterContinental Miami is Frosty’s Hideaway, a tiny holiday underground pop-up bar that’s cozy and merry.

You can even snap selfies with Frosty himself!

Luisa Martinez: “Back for its second year, we have Frosty’s Hideaway. We’ve transformed our speakeasy, Freddy’s, into a wonderful space for friends and family to enjoy. The Intercontinental does just that, it brings in that festive atmosphere, allows you to enjoy your drinks, enjoy music, enjoy the Christmas spirit.”

And the drinks? Sweet, seasonal and definitely strong enough to make you feel jolly.

Luisa Martinez: “The ticketed event includes a welcome drink, which is a coquito, and one of the crafted festive cocktails is the choco-tini, with delicious roasted marshmallows.”

Now we’re heading to Rosalia’s Kitchen, where Christmas decor takes over the entire restaurant.

Every corner is covered. Lights, garland, ornaments, you name it.

Rafael Brazon-di Fatta: “Right when you come in, you see this whole, long line of tinsel with ornaments hanging. It’s just very full, very colorful, very bright. Something else that really stands out is our wall, that has, like, a tacky gift wrap, with little ornaments in it.”

Their holiday menu matches the look — new festive dishes and cocktails made just for the season.

Rafael Brazon-di Fatta: “We do crazy cocktails, ‘d’Grinch’ is back. We also have our ‘Santa Sleigh Ride Buzz,’ it is a spiked apple cider with ginger and whiskey, and it comes in an actual sleigh with a Christmas tree on the side. We have the ‘Mrs. Claus’ Sugar Cookietini,’ which is a very creamy and velvety sugar cookie martini, and then we also have our famous ‘Jingle Juice.’ We have a white Christmas pinsa.”

Rafael Brazon-di Fatta: “We have our Christmas tree spaghetti, is back. We also have our brand new tortellini Bolognese. We have the coffee-crusted salmon. The star dish of the season is our dessert, it’s our velvety, chocolatey and hazelnut mousse cake, it’s not too sweet, not too hazelnutty, so it’s perfect for anyone who wants a really good Christmas dessert.”

So whether you want a hidden holiday bar or a full Christmas decor takeover — these two SoFlo spots have you covered.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Frosty’s Hideaway at InterContinental Miami

100 Chopin Plaza

Miami, FL 33131

For tickets, click here.



Rosalia’s Kitchen

12130 Miramar Parkway

Miramar, FL 33025

For reservations, click here.

