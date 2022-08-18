Midtown has a new joint, a yoga joint! But this new location comes with a few perks that make it totally Deco-worthy. They’re offering free unlimited classes. What’s more, they’re bending over backward to give you a perfect yoga experience.

Strike a pose, grab a weight and restore at Yoga Joint’s new location in Midtown.

Paige Held: “Yoga Joint is a yoga fitness studio. We have 60-minute yoga classes, we have 45-minute FIIT classes, then we do a wonderful class called Restore.”

That’s what she calls a trifecta.

Paige Held: “You get all your yoga needs in our yoga class. You get all your fitness needs in our Fit 45 class. You get all your mental meditation needs in our Restore class.”

All in an infrared room, which feels like a warm blanket with some added benefits.

Paige Held: “Infrared helps you detox, it helps you build collagen, it helps you burn calories faster, it creates a safer environment for the muscles.”

Normally, classes will run you up $172, but for this month only, the classes at Midtown are free.

All you need to do is bring yourself and leave the worries and extra gear at home.

Paige Held: “You come, we give you the mat, we give you the towel. you can take all the classes that you want. You can literally come and take the classes all day if you wanted to.”

Don’t need to tell me twice!

Ashlyn Pelltier: “My experience was really great. I booked my session on the app, it was super easy. I came in, and everyone was super friendly. After the class, I felt really great, really energized!”

Paige Held: “The three classes together during the course of your week is the best way to bring that mind, body and spirit in to your day-to-day life.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Yoga Joint Midtown Miami

3111 NE 1st Ave., #300

Miami, FL 33137

786-230-8854

yogajoint.com

