Listen up, buckaroos. It’s time to strap on your spurs.

That’s right. National Cowboy Day is almost here, and if you’re looking to let your inner cowpoke loose, we know just the place.

You don’t have to make it to Old Town Road to celebrate National Cowboy Day on Saturday.

For some highfalutin’ fun, just mosey on over to The Wharf Fort Lauderdale.

Sam Escobar: “We’re very, very excited about our Wild Wharf Party. It’s in honor of National Cowboy Day, so there’s a whole Western theme of events throughout the entire venue. The first time we’re doing it here; that’s pretty exciting.”

The place is gonna be all turned out for the big shindig.

Sam Escobar: “We’re gonna have barrels, saddles, we’re gonna have decorations — flags, banners, the whole nine yards.”

This is the perfect time to sport your spiffiest Western duds if the weather permits.

Sam Escobar: “We always encourage people to come either dressed in theme, because it makes the event a lot more fun, but this is South Florida in the summer, so just stay cool, you know?”

All you cowboys and cowgirls will have a chance to show off your Wild West skills.

Try to stay in the saddle while you’re riding on the back of a mechanical bull. Test your aim at axe-throwing, or maybe quench your thirst a few different ways.

Sam Escobar: “We have a couple of different flavored whiskey-inspired cocktails. You can get the cocktail itself for half price or a $35 pitcher, which will be about four, five cocktails, depending on how you want to pour that out.”

It wouldn’t be any kind of Saturday night to remember without music, right?

Sam Escobar: “We have a live band performing Western rock ‘n’ roll-type themes. They’ll be doing three sets throughout the evening. We also have a live DJ.”

You’re bound to want to rustle up some grub after doing some serious line dancing.

There’s mighty good eatin’ to be had here, pardner.

Sam Escobar: “We also have four food trucks on site. One’s a pizza truck, another burger truck, tacos and a crepe truck, a lot of things to choose from.”

Partying at the wild, wild Wharf on National Cowboy Day sounds so cool. Can I get a yeehaw?

The National Cowboy Day celebration starts at noon Saturday and goes til 3 a.m. on Sunday. If you RSVP online, they’re gonna give you a free cowboy hat.

FOR MORE INFO:

Wild Wharf Party

July 22, 12 p.m. – July 23, 3 a.m.

The Wharf Fort Lauderdale

20 W Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

wharfftl.com/events



