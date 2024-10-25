Want to escape South Florida and book a flight for the Mediterranean? We do, too!

Well, you can relax, because a new restaurant just opened near North Bay Village in Miami, right on the water. It’s called YAYA, and it’s giving you all the coastal vibes.

Food? Yeah. Views and ambiance? Yaya!

Jessica Rosenblum: “YAYA, let’s talk about it. We were looking for something that would sort of represent your whole vibe and energy and everything, and as you probably know, yaya means grandmother in Greece.”

YAYA Coastal Cuisine is everything you want in a waterfront restaurant.

Jessica Rosenblum: “We’re not exclusively Greek; we’re Mediterranean. It’s coastal cuisine, but there’s something about being near the water that is magic.”

Even the boat slips!

Jessica Rosenblum: “Separate from YAYA Coastal Cuisine, we have the YAYA Club. and that’s our own private marina with 14 boat slips, and you can be a member.”

Inspired by the Mediterranean, but with a Miami twist, these dishes were designed with the bayfront in mind.

Jessica Rosenblum: “Oh, my God. Everybody says this is one of the best swordfishes they’ve ever had. We do a swordfish milanese with an egg on top and a beurre blanc sauce to the side. It is absolutely scrumptious.”

Diner 1: “This tasted like absolute heaven. The tenderness of the fish, how juicy it is, and the combination with the egg, exquisite.”

Diner 2: “So light and filling at the same time.”

Jessica Rosenblum: “We have a lobster salad that is to die for. It’s got green goddess dressing, an avocado and truffles. And the secret ingredient: bacon.”

And have you ever had a Lebanese-inspired burger on pita bread?

Jessica Rosenblum: “We have beef and lamb, and it’s served in a pita with tahini and pickled vegetables.”

Come for dinner on Wednesdays through Sundays, or lunch and even brunch, Friday through Sunday.

Jessica Rosenblum: “Well, sangria is my favorite, because I’m a wine girlie. And we can have the sangria in a pitcher.”

The cocktails are chef’s kiss.

Bartender: “Cheers.”

Like with the vodka-based Hibis-kiss.

Diner 1: “It really does represent the name: Hibis-kiss. It does feel so refreshing and light and tender.”

[Diner 1 kisses Alex.”

Alex Miranda: “That’s a real hibis-kiss.”

Diner: “Yes.”

Overlooking Miami waters and North Bay Village skyline — you know where we are — that’s the 79th Street bridge.

And about that private membership for boaters, there are even more perks.

Alex Miranda: “Right upon arrival, my own little cocktail? Obsessed. Oh, and an espresso. Cheers.”

Jessica Rosenblum: “Have a drink on the dock before you come in. There’s a standing discount for members at the restaurant.”

Escape to a faraway place — that’s not too far away.

Jessica Rosenblum: “When you say, ‘Do want to go to YAYA?’ You can go, ‘Ya, yaya.'”

[Alex laughs.]

FOR MORE INFO:

YAYA Coastal Cuisine

7999 NE Bayshore Ct.

Miami, FL 33138

305-967-8020

yayamiami.com

