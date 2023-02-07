When you put glamorous and camping together you get “glamping”. And we’ve seen different ways people glamp. In Fort Lauderdale, they’re taking this glamp up a notch. Tucked away in the new river is a home away from home, the “airstream” way.

The RV life is not for everyone. But if you want to do a staycation and glamp at the same time, Yacht Haven in Ft. Lauderdale can give you both.

It’s a match made in Haven.

Gary Cioffi: “This is a RV resort and yacht club. So it’s designed specifically for traveling working people, snowbirds, vacationers, and locals that come for staycations.”

Gary Cioffi: “This place has been around for a very long time. But the condition of it was pretty poor. So nobody really wanted to visit here.”

So the place got a face lift.

Gary Cioffi: “Because of what we did here. All the upgrades and renovations people are now excited to come here. People are talking about it.”

Michelle Dillon: “Before the renovations it was just a typical park for mobile living. But now they’ve really upscale the luxury.”

Yacht Haven can fit over 220 luxurious motor coaches and close to 60 yachts.

Gary Cioffi: “We have 5300 linear feet of dock space and we can fit up to 150 foot yacht.”

For fun watersports and wine down Wednesday are at your disposal.

Gary Cioffi: “The entertainment is generally a local DJ, sometimes a live performance.”

Now you don’t need to own a yacht or a fancy RV to enjoy this paradise.

Because the RV resort just added airstreams that you can rent.

Gary Cioffi: “Something about the airstream and the style of it. People just gravitate to it. It’s got a nostalgic cool type of a thing. People are just drawn to it.”

Called the RV-bnb village these slick silver bullet trailers are just not cool on the outside but also gives you more on the inside.

Gary Cioffi: “We outfitted the airstream as if it were somebody’s home. So we have everything from housewares to linens to soaps, glassware, kitchenware. There’s full bath in each of them. There’s beds in each of them.”

For long-time vacationers it’s all about getting more with less.

Michelle Dillon: “We love the airstream. It has everything you need. It has all the comforts of home.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Yacht Haven Park & Marina

2323 W State Rd 84

Fort Lauderdale Florida 33312

yachthavenpark

