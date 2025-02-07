Wynwood embraces uniqueness and a ton of weirdness, and Toejam Backlot is where these two worlds collide. It’s part film set and part party paradise. (Part party paradise. PPP!) Here’s a Lynn-timate fact: Alliteration gives us chills. Here’s something else that gives us chills: Alex Miranda!

Toejam Backlot has been the backdrop for movies, music videos and unforgettable parties. It’s a quirky Wynwood gem full of electric props that has welcomed stars like Tom Cruise, Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne.

Take a look at the world through Toejam. 305’s very own Judd Allison produces films like…

Judd Allison, owner of Toejam Backlot: “The last film I did was ‘Beach Bum’ with Matthew McConaughey and Snoop Dogg. That was actually Snoop’s magical plant in the movie.”

He saw potential in this unique Wynwood spot back in the ’90s.

Judd Allison: “We needed a place to park all of our production film vehicles. I really had nowhere to put all of our props. Everything has a story behind it. I kind of consider this place a Miami museum.”

And a wild collection was born, which makes for a cool backdrop for all types of fun.

From movies…

Judd Allison: “James Franco’s car in ‘Spring Breakers,’ a film shot in Sarasota and Fort Myers. That was the featured car in it. This bar back here was from Tom Cruise’s ‘Rock of Ages,’ that was shot here in Miami. It was killing me to throw the thing away, so I chopped it up, we took a piece, and now it lives in Toejam. Our gun wall. I don’t want to scare anybody. They’re all movie prop guns.”

…to music videos…

Judd Allison: “This chair was Lil Wayne’s chair in DJ Khaled’s video ‘We Takin’ Over.’ I was partners in 305 Films for many years with Gil Green and we produced over 120 music videos.”

…and tons of parties inside.

Judd Allison: “This is our main stage normally. It can get suited for however you like. We got all the power, we got all the speakers. Every time somebody shoots here, it looks different — depending on what their angle, depending on what they pick out and what they choose.”

Ehh, what’s up with the plane, Judd?

Judd Allison: “Somebody had to get rid of a plane, and they ended up calling me, so what better place than to stick it up on a container? We put up our overhang, so we’re actually being able to have over 1,800 people in here. So we’re doing huge, large concerts with a lot of well-known artists that have been here.”

Judd Allison: “Part of the fun about Toejam is having all these nooks and crannies. You can actually go through the night discovering stuff that you might not have ever noticed.”

It is so cool inside. A true gem. You can book Toejam to match your vibe, too.

FOR MORE INFO:

Toejam Backlot

150 NW 21st St.

Miami, FL 33127

toejambacklot.com

