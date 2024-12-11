Happy birthday to Wynwood’s Museum of Grafitti. The place has been shining a spotlight on the people’s art since 2019 and they’re using the occasion to showcase of some the hippest work around.

Looks like the Museum of Graffiti’s got the right stuff when it comes to entertaining the masses.

They just celebrated their five-year anniversary like a boss.

Rick Ross: “I keep them coming back. We keep them coming back.”

With a performance from Miami’s own Rick Ross and even though it’s their milestone, they’re giving you a gift.

Allison Freidin: “We have three brand new exhibits. We have Tristan Eaton’s ‘Woman of Marvel,’ Cey Adams’ ‘Departure,’ which is a 40 year retrospective, and of course Slick’s ‘MIA,’ which has an incredible, happy experience that you do not want to miss.”

Slick: “This exhibit is called ‘Slick MIA.’ It’s kind of playing on that word ‘MIA’ and missing in action too because people like, ‘Where you been?’ But this is where I’ve been I’ve been working.”

Working on art that says don’t worry be happy.

Slick: “It started with tagging, and graffiti letters, and it kind of ends with this happy room. I just feel like as messed up as this world is right now, it’s a little like oasis you can hop into.”

As for Cey Adams his work reflects four decades of hard work.

Cey Adams: “This exhibition is soup to nuts my whole career and it’s just so amazing to be able to share my journey.”

A journey that has inspired tons of album cover art for the who’s who of the hip-hop world.

Cey Adams: “Right here we have over 100 album covers that myself and my team have drawn board graphic designed and we’ve worked with artists like Run DMC, Public Enemy, LL Cool J and Jay-Z.”

And don’t even get Tristan Eaton started on why he’s psyched to show his designs at the museum.

Tristan Eaton: “Very honored to be in such good company as OG Slick and Cey Adams, artists I grew up looking up to.”

Tristan’s collection honors the woman of Marvel.

Tristan Eaton: “As an artist, most of my influences were graffiti, skateboard art, and comic books, so I grew up adoring Marvel. All the paintings are spray painted on canvas.”

So whether you’re into girl power, hip-hop or just being happy, the museum has a little something for everyone.

