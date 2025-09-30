Breathe in, breathe out. These days, it’s pretty easy to feel stressed out, and sometimes, a basic yoga or meditation session just doesn’t cut it. Deco’s checking out a spot that’s combining art, technology, and wellness — into an experience that will immerse you in the “Zen Zone”.

That’s the spirit. ARTXSPACE wants to breathe new life into your journey of self-discovery.

Ebu Turhan: “This is gonna be breath work and silent disco, a little bit of yoga too. So we’re gonna see videos that are more relaxing, more dark, that you can concentrate on.”

This digital art space in Wynwood is mixing things up by offering immersive wellness events in the 305. You might think of it as resetting your chakras, with a multisensory touch.

Ebu Turhan: “Wellness community is huge in Miami. That’s why we wanted to do something cool and then provide different experience that’s never been done before. So when people come here, they really disconnect with 360 projection mapping, immersive room.”

Andreina Carvo (instructing class): “Take advantage of the visuals. They will help you get deeper into that disconnect.”

Get ready to be guided through immersive breathwork, sounds, and visuals designed to make you feel stress-free.

Andreina Carvo: “We start with a kind of warm-up flow with a little bit of yoga, mobility, and flexibility, to help them get into that deep relaxation state that we want for the breath work that comes after. Breath work is different from yoga. It’s something that doesn’t necessarily require you to move, and it’s something that goes deeper into the body, into the sensations, into the physical benefits, and it’s a practice that you can do for 10, 20, 30 minutes.”

They even throw in silent disco headphones to tune out the noise, so you don’t get distracted from your mission.

Andreina Carvo: “We do a mix of the voice of the instructor, in this case myself, with the music. So we designed a really curated playlist that will take you from the ups and downs of the feelings of the class, and you can hear that plus the voice in the headphones, so it’s fully immersive.”

Because the whole point of the exercise is to be one with yourself. Namaste.

Andreina Carvo: “And if at some point you’re feeling too stimulated by the lights, you can place it over your eyes, OK?”

Ebu Turhan: “In that room, it’s very disconnected. There is nothing that can disturb you, so you really focus, and the videos help you to concentrate.”

Andreina Carvo: “At the end of the day, the more attention we pay to our minds, the healthier our bodies gonna be.”

ARTXSPACE has different wellness events every Tuesday and Saturday. Tuesday’s session is a yogi-lates immersive experience, which is combining yoga and pilates.

FOR MORE INFO:

ARTXSPACE

301 NW 28th St, Miami, FL 33127, USA

Upcoming Events

Location Website

