Everyone needs an escape from their own reality every now and then. And when hard liquor is not available you can consider the Wynwood Walls.

Step into the world of augmented reality through the museum’s latest interactive exhibit.

Heading to the Wynwood Walls? Be sure to grab your smartphone. The Street Art Museum has just launched its latest activation.

Daniel Pezet: “The Wynwood Walls is happy to announce that we finally have an interactive experience of augmented reality.”

Which is…

Justin Fredericks: “Augmented reality just means bringing digital layers into the physical world.”

Throughout the museum, there are four new murals with QR codes that help to see the street art in a new way.

Justin Fredericks: “We thought it would be a really great use case of AR to bring all the stories beneath the brushstrokes behind all the artwork to life.”

It’s pretty simple to do, too.

Daniel Pezet: “All you have to do is walk up to the mural, scan the QR code, take a few steps back, and all of a sudden that mural comes to life.”

But wait, there’s more!

Daniel Pezet: “Augmented reality comes in several different mediums, but this in particular, we have animations and time-lapse of the mural production.”

New York street artist Buff Monster is the artist behind this painting.

Buff Monster: “I’ve never done AR before, but I think it worked really well with the mural. You know, seeing these humanoid ice cream characters animated and moving around, I think, makes a lot of sense. I wish I could do this with more mural that I have.”

The new interactive experience won’t break the bank either.

Daniel Pezet: “This experience comes with your general admission price to the museum, which is $12, and Miami County residents its $8.”

For more deets on Buff Monster at Wynwood Walls, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.