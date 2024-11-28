The Wynwood Walls are once again at the center of the art world this Art Week. New murals, sculptures and exciting experiences, that is so Miami. From global artists to exclusive events, Deco is giving you full access to a good time.

It’s Art Week, and Miami roads are leading you to the Wynwood Walls.

The iconic museum is about to explode with fresh art as it celebrates 15 years of artistic expression.

Jessica Goldman Srebnick: “There is a lot going on at the Wynwood Walls. We are incredibly excited, we’ve been working all year for this year’s Art Week.”

That hard work is about to pay off. Eight artists from around the globe are descending upon the walls to add even more color.

Jessica Goldman Srebnick: “We have Dez from the Netherlands, we have Elle from New York City. It’s a big variation of styles and places.”

Elle: “It’s a huge honor to be able to paint inside of Wynwood Walls. I came to Miami for the first time to Wynwood about 15 years ago, and I remembered thinking, ‘Man, it’d be so awesome to one day paint inside.'”

The exhibition is also paying tribute to its roots with the theme “Street Art Icons.”

Jessica Goldman Srebnick: “The Wynwood Walls, over the course of 15 years, have created icons in this industry, and ‘Street Art Icons’ is the theme, because we believe anyone can be an artist.”

And boy, do they mean it. Ever wanted to try your hand at street art? Now’s your chance!

Jessica Goldman Srebnick: “People can come and go into the street art experience and actually paint with the artist that we are featuring this year.”

There’s also live entertainment going on every single night of the week, which includes a DJ Q-and-A sessions with artists and sculpture unveiling.

Jessica Goldman Srebnick: “We have worked through our programming to make sure there is something for everybody. We hope that when people walk through the Wynwood Walls, that they feel a sense of joy.”

The events at Wynwood Walls kick off this Friday.

