South Florida get ready to glow. There’s a new way to play pickle ball and it’s lighting up Wynwood in the best way possible. Deco is serving up the details.

Pickleball in Miami is getting a major glow-up.

The Wynwood Marketplace is going neon, with its newest event “Rave and Pickle”.

Michael Davidson: “Rave and Pickle is a nightlife twist on sip and pickle. We’ve completely remolded it and decorated it so that everything glows and the dark.”

Glowing courts, glowing paddles, and a vibe that’s anything but dim!

Michael Davidson: “It’s not just going out, it’s not going to a club. You’re actually doing a cool activity but it’ll feel like you’re going out”

If you’re wondering what pickleball is….

Michael Davidson: “Pickleball is a racket sport. It’s taking the country by storm. It has elements of tennis, ping pong. It’s very fun and very good for all ages.”

Being a newbie to the game doesn’t mean you can’t participate.

Michael Davidson: “Pickleball is pretty easy to learn and the courts that we have and the concept that we created is apt for skill levels so you can be an amateur or a professional and you’re still going to be able to have fun”

All you need to bring is your game face.

Michael Davidson: “You’re welcome to bring you own equipment, especially if you are more experienced but if you don’t have a paddle, if you don’t have balls we are going to take care of you.”

You don’t have to play to have fun. The venue offers a host of other ways to enjoy yourself.

Michael Davidson: “We have VIP cabanas. We have a skating ring, we have pickleball courts and we have a full food and beverage program so you’re welcome to come and just hang out.”

A live DJ will also be on the ground giving you all the vibes you need. The only thing left to do is find yourself a killer outfit.

Michael Davidson: “This whole place is going to be decked out with black lights. So any clothing that will reflect will be amazing.”

Rave and Pickle launches Friday, Feb. 28. It continues every Friday and Saturday.

FOR MORE INFO:

Rave and Pickle

Wynwood Marketplace

2250 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127, USA

7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Tickets

