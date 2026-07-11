Skip the TSA line; your next global destination starts in Wynwood. The hot spot is going international for its food festival. Deco’s international man of mystery, Alex Miranda, has the yummy deets. Alex?

Ladies, do you like Argentine food? How about Korean food? Well, thanks to Wynwood’s International Food Festival, you can get all that plus more — and at a discount. Check it out.

Wanna take your taste buds on a world tour? Then get a WIFF of what’s cooking in Wynwood.

Soraya Roberts: “WIFF is the Wynwood International Food Festival. It entails tying in a passport similar to Epcot, and the passport gives you access to 23 restaurants within Wynwood.”

This isn’t your average food festival. It’s inspired by the FIFA World Cup, turning local restaurants into different countries.

Soraya Roberts: “What a great time to do it, which is during the World Cup. Where we are welcoming all of these countries, and all of these visitors coming to Miami.”

Argentina is on fire right now, so we visited Boulan, an Argentine-inspired spot, to see how they are representing!

Mayela Porras: “We are very proud to be representing Argentina because this is a part of our culture. You can come here to Boulan, and you can feel it!”

You can taste it too.

Mayela Porras: “We have two menus on the $10 menu, we have two medialunas, filled croissant or quiche, plus the coffee that you want.”

On the $15 menu, guests can grab a prosciutto croissant, a salad, pasta, and a drink! Now that’s a goal!

Your next stamp on that passport could lead you to South Korea!

88unnie is a Korean comfort food spot located in the 1-800 Lucky food hall!

Jihyeon Lee: “So sadly, Korea is no longer in the matches, but they did a really good job!”

But, just because they are out, doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some good food like this Scallion Seafood Pancake!

Jihyeon Lee: “Scallion pancake is made with scallions and garlic chives, zucchini, and carrots in egg batter with seafood!”

Don’t miss out on the other standouts, like the Korean fried chicken or the japche, and remember that passport? It comes with cool perks!

Soraya Roberts: “If you collect all the stamps, which are for the 23 restaurants, you can get hotel night stays, even NASCAR tickets.”

And yes, the World Cup is winding down, but there is still time to check out the festival.

Soraya Roberts: “It runs all the way until the end of July. So you still have time to get your WIFF passport.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Wynwood International Food Festival

Website

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